UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
RCB Basilan cockfest on today
(The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bigtime gamefowl breeders from Mindanao collide with Metro Manila cockers in the RCB Basilan 5-Cock Derby today at the Pasay City Cockpit.

More than 100 fights are up in the first of three “Big Event” derbies this month backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000. Today’s event is hosted by Ronald Barandino of Basilan. Eng. Andy Rizal of the National Cockers Alliance will host the Danayah Shane 5-Cock Derby on March 20 followed by another 5-cocker on March 27  by PCC pit manager Gerald Go and Team Rox Las Piñas.

Meanwhile, only two entries – Alloy Wingband of Jimmy Gosiaco and LBCup 9-Stag of Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association president Nick Crisostomo – scored three wins each in the LGBA 7-Bullstag Derby elims Monday. With two wins each were Joseph Chua, Mayor Rommel Romano, Jimmy Junsay, Markus HGM entry, Jose Sevilla and Jay Gonzales.

The bullstag derby, second leg of LGBA’s Cocker of the Year series, resumes on Monday with 40 entries.

RCB BASILAN RCB BASILAN 5-COCK DERBY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala skips ITF women’s Monastir Leg II due to COVID-19 threat
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Eala, 14, pulled out upon the instruction of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she is a scholar, and was asked to go straight...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine golf tourney organizer suspends events due to COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Close to 70,000 have recovered from the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared as pandemi...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL division finals 'suspended indefinitely' due to virus threat
4 hours ago
Due to the on-going novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the division finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
Tigers, Skyscrapers forge knockout duels
By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
Davao Occidental-Cocolife and Makati-Super Crunch fought with great resolve and dragged their foes to winner-take-all battles...
Sports
fbfb
RCB Basilan cockfest on today
March 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Bigtime gamefowl breeders from Mindanao collide with Metro Manila cockers in the RCB Basilan 5-Cock Derby today at the Pasay City Cockpit.
37 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
It’s not over for Nesthy
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 13, 2020 - 12:00am
AIBA world women’s featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio was touted to easily nail an Olympic slot at the recently-concluded Asia/Oceania qualifiers in Amman, Jordan but came up a win short of advancing to...
37 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Utah's Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday.
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission to close venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The PSC announced on twitter on Thursday that they will be undertaking sanitation procedures starting Friday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with