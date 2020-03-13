RCB Basilan cockfest on today

MANILA, Philippines — Bigtime gamefowl breeders from Mindanao collide with Metro Manila cockers in the RCB Basilan 5-Cock Derby today at the Pasay City Cockpit.

More than 100 fights are up in the first of three “Big Event” derbies this month backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000. Today’s event is hosted by Ronald Barandino of Basilan. Eng. Andy Rizal of the National Cockers Alliance will host the Danayah Shane 5-Cock Derby on March 20 followed by another 5-cocker on March 27 by PCC pit manager Gerald Go and Team Rox Las Piñas.

Meanwhile, only two entries – Alloy Wingband of Jimmy Gosiaco and LBCup 9-Stag of Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association president Nick Crisostomo – scored three wins each in the LGBA 7-Bullstag Derby elims Monday. With two wins each were Joseph Chua, Mayor Rommel Romano, Jimmy Junsay, Markus HGM entry, Jose Sevilla and Jay Gonzales.

The bullstag derby, second leg of LGBA’s Cocker of the Year series, resumes on Monday with 40 entries.