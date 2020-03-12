UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alex Eala
Rafael Nadal Academy
Alex Eala skips ITF women’s Monastir Leg II due to COVID-19 threat
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Alex Eala yesterday withdrew from the ITF women’s Monastir Leg II— her second tournament as a pro — due to the COVID-19 scare.

Eala, 14, pulled out upon the instruction of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she is a scholar, and was asked to go straight to Mallorca in Spain to avoid airport lockdown due to the pandemic threat.

She was supposed to play 23-year-old Croatian Tea Jandric in the opening round.

At press time, Eala, an Australian Open Juniors doubles champion, was scheduled to fly to Frankfurt, Germany before taking a connecting flight to the Spanish island.

In her first game as a pro, Eala downed Venezuelan Nadia Echeverria Alam in the Monastir Leg I for her first pro victory but couldn’t sustain her form in dropping a heartbreaking three-set defeat to Swiss Nina Stadler.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on...
Sports
fbfb
NBA suspension could be end of Vince Carter's career
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks' 131-136 overtime loss to the New York Knicks could be the last game Carter played in the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James, Jaylen Brown react to COVID-19 outbreak amid NBA season stoppage
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down,” the Celtics swingman said. 
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo governor says canceling Olympics 'unthinkable'
5 hours ago
Canceling the 2020 Olympics is "unthinkable" although the classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic will likely have...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Philippine golf tourney organizer suspends events due to COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 52 minutes ago
Close to 70,000 have recovered from the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared as pandemi...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission to close venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The PSC announced on twitter on Thursday that they will be undertaking sanitation procedures starting Friday.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
World No. 1 Ko, Solaire ink rich deal
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
South Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko’s title-retention drive in next week’s Volvik Founders Cup gets a big shot...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ceres Negros routs Bali United in closed-door home game
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Held as part of the Group Stage of the AFC Cup, Ceres tightened their hold on the first place in the standings in Group G...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
NBA shut down, fans shut out as coronavirus hits US sports
5 hours ago
Sports across the United States and Canada was gripped by coronavirus fears on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), with the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with