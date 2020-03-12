Alex Eala skips ITF women’s Monastir Leg II due to COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Alex Eala yesterday withdrew from the ITF women’s Monastir Leg II— her second tournament as a pro — due to the COVID-19 scare.

Eala, 14, pulled out upon the instruction of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she is a scholar, and was asked to go straight to Mallorca in Spain to avoid airport lockdown due to the pandemic threat.

She was supposed to play 23-year-old Croatian Tea Jandric in the opening round.

At press time, Eala, an Australian Open Juniors doubles champion, was scheduled to fly to Frankfurt, Germany before taking a connecting flight to the Spanish island.

In her first game as a pro, Eala downed Venezuelan Nadia Echeverria Alam in the Monastir Leg I for her first pro victory but couldn’t sustain her form in dropping a heartbreaking three-set defeat to Swiss Nina Stadler.