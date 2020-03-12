UAAP
Jin Young Ko
Released
World No. 1 Ko, Solaire ink rich deal
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko’s title-retention drive in next week’s Volvik Founders Cup gets a big shot in the arm as she inked an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Solaire Resort and Casino recently.

Ko, who will turn 25 in July, pulled through from a crowded leaderboard and edged four rivals by one to rule the $1.5 million Founders Cup last year. She would nail three more championships, including two majors, to claim the LPGA Player of the Year trophy, one year after winning the Rookie of the Year honors.

With Solaire as her chief backer, Ko said linking up with the country’s premier integrated resort comes with great responsibility but the 11-time winner on the LPGA of Korea Tour vows to dish out her best in every tournament and deliver the goods.

“I am truly grateful for the support from Solaire and I will continue to compete in LPGA tournaments with greater responsibility as its new brand ambassador,” said Ko. “I was fortunate to have achieved some of my biggest milestones but will continue to challenge myself with new goals and repay Solaire with many victories.”

The talented shotmaker is bracing for a four-day shootout against the world’s best in the Founders Cup firing off March 19 at the Wilffire Golf Club at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

As the new Solaire ambassador, Ko will be playing with Solaire in her cap for the next two years on the LPGA Tour and other major championships.

“On behalf of Solaire, we are happy to announce that Ms. Jin Young Ko is Solaire’s new Brand Ambassador. We are honored and proud to have the world No. 1 to partner with us,” said Razon, chairman of Bloomberry Resort and Hotel, a subsidiary of Sureste Properties, Inc., which runs Solaire.

“Her tenacity and consistency makes her the ideal partner to carry our brand as we continue to grow our presence in the global integrated resort industry. We look forward to welcoming her to Solaire and to the Philippines,” added Razon, also the chairman and president of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., which sponsors the three-category pro golf circuit in the country.

Although the exact terms of the agreement are confidential, the level of support is consistent with what Ko deserves.

Solaire also drew Sung Hyun Park, also of Korea, into its fold as its brand ambassador last year with the former world No. 1 even gracing the inaugural The Country Club Ladies Invitational and winning it by two over then amateur Yuka Saso.

One of the top contenders in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Ko spiked her 2019 campaign with victories in the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship, both majors, in addition to winning the Vare Trophy for the season’s lowest scoring average. She has also held to the world No. 1 ranking for 32 consecutive years.

