UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila
File
Philippine Sports Commission to close venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will close its facilities in Manila and Pasig amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSC took to Twitter on Thursday to announce it will implement sanitation procedures starting Friday.

Work is therefore suspended in the PSC until Monday, March 16.

Philippine sports has taken a blow from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous leagues postponing or cancelling games altogether.

The PBA  has suspended all its activities indefinitely in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, premier collegiate league UAAP has also issued a suspension of the second semester activities until March 16. Its rival league NCAA, on the other hand is mulling  the outright termination of its 95th season.

Additionally, matches of the Philippine SuperLiga and home games of the AFC Cup 2020, have been held behind closed doors.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on...
Sports
fbfb
NBA suspension could be end of Vince Carter's career
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks' 131-136 overtime loss to the New York Knicks could be the last game Carter played in the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
Romeo is Mr. Quality Minutes
15 hours ago
Terrence Romeo has fitted in nicely with his new role at San Miguel Beer right in his first season with the team, and he’ll...
Sports
fbfb
PBA suspends play
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday it’s the hope of the league’s Board of Governors that the coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
Alex Eala skips ITF women’s Monastir Leg II due to COVID-19 threat
By Joey Villar | 47 minutes ago
Eala, 14, pulled out upon the instruction of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she is a scholar, and was asked to go straight...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
World No. 1 Ko, Solaire ink rich deal
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
South Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko’s title-retention drive in next week’s Volvik Founders Cup gets a big shot...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
LeBron James, Jaylen Brown react to COVID-19 outbreak amid NBA season stoppage
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down,” the Celtics swingman said. 
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ceres Negros routs Bali United in closed-door home game
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Held as part of the Group Stage of the AFC Cup, Ceres tightened their hold on the first place in the standings in Group G...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
NBA shut down, fans shut out as coronavirus hits US sports
3 hours ago
Sports across the United States and Canada was gripped by coronavirus fears on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), with the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with