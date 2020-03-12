Philippine Sports Commission to close venues amid COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will close its facilities in Manila and Pasig amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSC took to Twitter on Thursday to announce it will implement sanitation procedures starting Friday.

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC



The PSC will implement a venue lockdown tomorrow to undertake sanitation procedures in its facilities in Manila and Pasig, in light of the World Health Organization (WHO)-declared COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/JPabceO476 — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) March 12, 2020

Work is therefore suspended in the PSC until Monday, March 16.

Philippine sports has taken a blow from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous leagues postponing or cancelling games altogether.

The PBA has suspended all its activities indefinitely in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, premier collegiate league UAAP has also issued a suspension of the second semester activities until March 16. Its rival league NCAA, on the other hand is mulling the outright termination of its 95th season.

Additionally, matches of the Philippine SuperLiga and home games of the AFC Cup 2020, have been held behind closed doors.