NBA suspension could be end of Vince Carter's career

MANILA, Philippines — After 22 years in the NBA, Vince Carter may have just played his final game in the league on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Due to developments concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, the league was forced to suspend its activities indefinitely with Rudy Gobert testing positive of the virus.

The Atlanta Hawks' 131-136 overtime loss to the New York Knicks could be the last game Carter played in the NBA.

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling it a career.”



Vince Carter reflects on what might have been his final NBA game. pic.twitter.com/VcWlKdQAgV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

"Of course I didn't want to hear it... I was like just let me go back to the locker room. I was like, we still have some more games to play once the two weeks was here but you never know," Carter said on whether he wanted to check back into the game for a "final shot".

But Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce convinced Carter to take the chance, rather than leave his last career shot to fate.

"He (Pierce) gave me that look and I was like you know what, what the heck let's go do it," Carter said.

With the NBA season suspended until further notice, Vince Carter checks in and drills a three in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLW1t7uIjW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

"I'm glad I did it... If it ended today, and you know this day, this end of the season, this last sixteen games will be talked about for a very long time and that's something that I'll always remember. You know, at least I scored my last basket," he added.

The 43-year-old, however, admitted that this was an unusual way to end a his journey in the NBA.

"It's a weird way to say I'm calling it a career," he said.