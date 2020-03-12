UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on March 11, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
SCOTT CUNNINGHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
NBA suspension could be end of Vince Carter's career
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — After 22 years in the NBA, Vince Carter may have just played his final game in the league on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Due to developments concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, the league was forced to suspend its activities indefinitely with Rudy Gobert testing positive of the virus.

The Atlanta Hawks' 131-136 overtime loss to the New York Knicks could be the last game Carter played in the NBA.

"Of course I didn't want to hear it... I was like just let me go back to the locker room. I was like, we still have some more games to play once the two weeks was here but you never know," Carter said on whether he wanted to check back into the game for a "final shot".

But Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce convinced Carter to take the chance, rather than leave his last career shot to fate.

"He (Pierce) gave me that look and I was like you know what, what the heck let's go do it," Carter said.

"I'm glad I did it... If it ended today, and you know this day, this end of the season, this last sixteen games will be talked about for a very long time and that's something that I'll always remember. You know, at least I scored my last basket," he added.

The 43-year-old, however, admitted that this was an unusual way to end a his journey in the NBA.

"It's a weird way to say I'm calling it a career," he said.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jazz’s Gobert touches microphones days before testing positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert touched all microphones in the media room on purpose as a "joke" during a press conference on...
Sports
fbfb
NBA suspension could be end of Vince Carter's career
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks' 131-136 overtime loss to the New York Knicks could be the last game Carter played in the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
Romeo is Mr. Quality Minutes
15 hours ago
Terrence Romeo has fitted in nicely with his new role at San Miguel Beer right in his first season with the team, and he’ll...
Sports
fbfb
PBA suspends play
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday it’s the hope of the league’s Board of Governors that the coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
Alex Eala skips ITF women’s Monastir Leg II due to COVID-19 threat
By Joey Villar | 47 minutes ago
Eala, 14, pulled out upon the instruction of the Rafa Nadal Academy, where she is a scholar, and was asked to go straight...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Sports Commission to close venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The PSC announced on twitter on Thursday that they will be undertaking sanitation procedures starting Friday.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
World No. 1 Ko, Solaire ink rich deal
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
South Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko’s title-retention drive in next week’s Volvik Founders Cup gets a big shot...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
LeBron James, Jaylen Brown react to COVID-19 outbreak amid NBA season stoppage
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down,” the Celtics swingman said. 
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ceres Negros routs Bali United in closed-door home game
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Held as part of the Group Stage of the AFC Cup, Ceres tightened their hold on the first place in the standings in Group G...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with