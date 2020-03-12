UAAP
Bienvenido Maranon scored a brace in Ceres Negros' 4-0 rout over Bali Untied in a closed-door home game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday
Ceres Negros routs Bali United in closed-door home game
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres Negros FC drubbed visiting team Bali United, 4-0, in a closed-door home game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Held as part of the Group Stage of the AFC Cup, Ceres tightened their hold on the first place in the standings in Group G with seven points.

Playing without fans in the stadium due to the coronavirus situation, the Busmen dominated the Indonesian squad.

OJ Porteria opened the scoring for Ceres in the 35th minute, putting the home team in front at halftime, 1-0.

Bienvenido Maranon doubled Ceres' lead with a penalty kick at the 54th-minute mark.

Maranon found the net for the second time in the 69th minute, heading in a goal off of a Stephan Schrock assist.

Then Robert Mendy Lopez punctuated the Busmen's dominance with a goal in the 73rd minute off an assist from Manny Ott.

Ceres skipper Schrock, however, will be suspended in the Busmen's next game against the Indonesians next month after getting his second yellow card in the tournament.

Ceres will continue their AFC Cup 2020 campaign on April 14 against Bali United in Indonesia.

