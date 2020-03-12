Marcial bags gold in Olympic boxing elims

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial spiked his buildup for the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal feat in the Asian/Oceanian Qualification tournament, pulling through via the slimmest of margins, 3-2, against Kazakh Amankul Abilkhan in their middleweight clash in Amman, Jordan late Wednesday.

Marcial became the third Filipino athlete to qualify for the quadrennial sports meet after gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Related Stories Marcial bound for Tokyo

A day earlier, boxer Irish Magno overwhelmed Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan with a unanimous decision victory to become the fourth Filipino to book an Olympic slot.