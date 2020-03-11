UAAP
Irish Magno
Boxer Irish Magno is 4th Filipino Tokyo Olympian
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Irish Magno overwhelmed Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan with a unanimous decision victory in their box-off Wednesday to become the fourth Filipino to seal a slot to this July’s Tokyo Olympics.

Making the most out of her second chance after blowing her first opportunity following a defeat to six-time world champion Mary Kom of India a few days back, Magno showed better punch-picking in besting Qosimova in the Asia Ocenia Olympic boxing qualifier in Amman, Jordan.

The win catapulted Magno straight to Tokyo alongside fellow pug Eumir Felix Marcial, world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.

“I always listen to my coaches and they saw the fight of my opponent last time that’s we studied it. And here’s the result,” said Magno.

Carlo Paalam was not as unfortunate as he succumbed to Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan via unanimous decision.

The Filipinos, whose trip here was sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation, have one more chance to make it to the quadrennial games if they win in the final qualifier in Paris, France this May.

“We still have to do some assessment to see who has a good chance to qualify there,” said Alliance of Boxing Association of the Philippines secretary-general Ed Picson.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
