Closed-door games or outright termination? Fans debate UAAP 82 fate amid virus scare

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 situation in the Philippines has pushed premier collegiate league UAAP to the ropes.

After an initial postponement of second semester events last February, the league has once again put on hold all games, including the volleyball and football tournaments, until March 17 following developments in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

With rival league NCAA mulling over outright termination of the games altogether, fans have begun debating whether the UAAP should do the same.

Twitter user Camilla Saguin said that the outright termination of the season would be "extremely sad" and "shouldn't be an option".

"Dear UAAP, please choose to continue and play all games without any audience. Termination of the games shouldn't be an option. Athletes work so hard to compete please don't take that away from them," she said in a tweet.

Saguin's tweet drew a number of replies from fans that mirror the same sentiment.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag responded to the tweets and assured supporters that he and the UAAP board were considering all factors in the decision.

Additionaly, Saguisag also revealed that the UAAP had planned on making the games closed to the public until President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of classes.

Saguisag said that some of the factors were beyond the league's control.

The UAAP is set to hold another meeting on Monday, March 16, to mull over the postponement of the games.