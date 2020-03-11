UAAP
Undefeated featherweight Mark Magsayo (center) poses with noxing icon Manny Pacquiao and MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
MP Promotions eyes May 16 fight for new signee Magsayo
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines – MP Promotions has signed Filipino featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo, who is set to return to the ring on May 16 as the latest fighter under Manny Pacquiao’s stable.

MP Promotions said Magsayo’s contract is in partnership with US-based TGB Promotions, and that the goal is to showcase the undefeated fighter in the US under Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions — which has promoted Pacquiao’s last two fights.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s right-hand man who also heads MP Promotions, said Magsayo will figure in a 10-round fight on May 16 against a still-to-be-determined opponent
“Just to get him back active,” Gibbons told Philstar.com.

The 24-year-old Magsayo (20-0, with 14 KOs) last fought in August last year, outpointing Thailand’s Panya Uthok to win the vacant Asian Boxing Council featherweight title.

Magsayo is a welcome addition to MP Promotions, who also has Filipino world champions John Riel Casimero, Jerwin Ancajas and Pedro Taduran in its stable.

Pacquiao himself is elated with Magsayo’s signing.

“I am thrilled to sign undefeated world-rated contender Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo. I have watched Mark develop here in the Philippines as a fighter,” said Pacquiao.

“He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to world-rated contender. I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality,” he added.

Magsayo, for his part, vowed not to let Pacquiao down.

 “I want to thank the Senator for helping me and all the Filipino boxers, for changing our lives and helping us. I am more inspired to fight now especially since Senator Manny Pacquiao is my Idol. I look up to him a lot. I started boxing because of him. I will not waste the opportunity and will do my best to fulfill my dreams,” said Magsayo, who was joined in the simple signing rites by wife Frances.

Gibbons said they plan to send Magsayo to the US to train at Freddie Roach’s famed Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

Magsayo previously fought under the banner of Cebu-based ALA Promotions, but Gibbons clarified that he has since been a free agent.
 

