Opinion: On school leagues affected by Covid-19

MANILA, Philippines — The indefinite suspension of the NCAA’s Season 95 and the UAAP’s calling off the matches for the second time this second semester (until March 17) due to the Covid-19 is the first time in both league’s history where a suspension occurred due to a biological agent.

In its long history, the NCAA has called off a season or several due to war (World War II from id-1942 to 1947) and from 1962-64 due to violence. For the UAAP, this is the second prolonged stoppage. Like the senior circuit, the league suspended its matches owing to the second World War.

The UAAP Juniors finals between National University and Far Eastern University was played behind closed doors also due to Covid-19. The last time a UAAP match was played was in the seniors division between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of Santo Tomas that was a replay of an unfinished match that was previously stopped because of a fight.

While the NCAA’s season was prematurely finished, it remains to be seen if the UAAP will follow suit or continue but under more controlled circumstances. The effect of the stoppages has hurt businesses stemming from the matches from game venues to food vendors or even media coverage.

While no one is arguing against the stoppages because health and life is paramount, at some point, school and league officials will have to sit down to discuss about eligibility of the student-athletes affected by the stoppage. Does this mean they are done if it is their last year?

But do not stop there. There is a lot to fix.

I think that all schools should finally align their academic calendars (hey, what are our education officials doing). That we have schools opening their classes in June while others do so in August really goes to show how messy if not divided this country is. We cannot even agree on a proper school calendar.

Furthermore, every year there are issues hounding all school leagues. You’d think having been around for the longest time, they would have running the show down pat. Not at all. The grey areas remain and are either exploited intentionally or unintentionally with sanctions depending on interpretation.

Should there be proper doping tests? Are student-athletes genuinely studying or are they part of a diploma mill?

Our world, the world, is constantly beset with all sorts of concerns – terrorism, viruses, traffic, and more – it is time for our school officials to really put their heads together and fix their leagues once and for all.