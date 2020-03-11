How the COVID-19 has affected Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines — The effect of the COVID-19 outbreak has crossed borders and altered the lives of many across the globe -- and the Philippine sports scene has been no exception.

A number of sports leagues in the country have been left reeling with postponements and cancellations due to the virus scare.

Collegiate league NCAA has been mulling over the termination of its 95th season, with the virus scare prompting another cancellation of events.

If the termination pulls through, this would be the first time since World War II that the NCAA would not be able to finish a season.

Meanwhile, the UAAP has once again postponed its second semester events until March 17.



The UAAP board plans to meet again on March 16 to discuss further plans for the rest of the season.

Earlier this year, both the NCAA and the UAAP already postponed some of its games due to the health scare.

The PBA, for its part, has also issued cancellations of its activities until further notice effective immediately.

The cancellation included the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, D-League games and the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament.

However, the league is making decisions on a day-to-day basis.

Additionally, the annual Palarong Pambansa this year, set to be hosted by Marikina, has also been cancelled due to the virus.

Meanwhile, some leagues like the Philippine Superliga and home games of the AFC Cup 2020 will be held behind closed doors.

National athletes are also affected by the virus scare, with some Olympic qualifying tournaments being postponed or cancelled.

Some hosts of tournaments have also issued a travel ban on the Philippines due to the virus.