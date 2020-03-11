Boston's Kanter writes reminder on game shoes amid virus threat

MANILA, Philippines — Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter put a "Wash Hands" reminder on his game-worn shoes on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Turkish cager put the words "Wash Hands" in big letters on his game shoes against the Indiana Pacers as a reminder amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Very important message!!



Game Time ???????? pic.twitter.com/zUQlNfUW3g — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 10, 2020

With the virus scare reaching several parts of the world, people are being advised to practice proper hygiene to prevent contracting and spreading germs.

The NBA itself has issued some guidelines to its players, limiting their interaction with fans and telling franchises to brace themselves for possible closed-door games.

The COVID-19 situation has affected the sports world in a number of ways, with different sporting events across the world held in closed-door situations or canceled altogether.

Even the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are in danger of cancellation due to the virus scare.

There are currently about 900 active cases of the coronavirus in the US as of posting time.