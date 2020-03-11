UAAP
The PBA has suspended all its activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation in the country
STAR/Jun Mendoza
PBA cancels activities until further notice due to virus scare
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA canceled all its on-going activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation, the league announced on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, there are 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement, the PBA said that the Board of Governers mulled over the decision in a special meeting held on Tuesday night.

"Considering the present situation surrounding COVID-19 and the Presidential declaration of Public Health Emergency, it is our paramount duty and responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, teams, officials and staff," the statement read.

The cancellation, which goes into effect on Wednesday, March 11, includes the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, the PBA D-Leage Aspirants Cup and the PBA 3x3 inaugural games.

The PBA, however, will continue to assess the effects of the virus scare on a day-to-day basis guided by the parameters set by the DOH and WHO.

Apart from the PBA, other sports leagues in the country have felt the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA has been mulling terminating its 95th season while the UAAP has postponed its second semester activities for the second time this year.

Marikina City also cancelled its hosting of the Palarong Pambansa this year.

Meanwhile, matches of other leagues like the Philippine Superliga and the AFC Cup 2020 home games are being held behind closed doors to ensure the safety of the fans.

