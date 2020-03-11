Kaya FC settes for draw vs Indonesian club in AFC Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC couldn't take advantage of a 10-man PSM Makassar and settled for a 1-1 draw in their Group H AFC Cup 2020 match at the Pakansari Stadium in West Java, Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Iloilo-based club slid to second place in the group standings with five points off of one win and two draws.

Singapore's Tampines Rovers currently hold the top spot with seven points.

Kaya caught a break in the 10th minute when PSM's Dedy Gusmawan quickly picked up two yellow card bookins within two minutes and put the Indonesian squad down to 10 men.

But it would be the shorthanded PSM Makassar who would find the back of the net first as Osas Saha scored in the 22nd minute off of an assist from Yakob Sayuri.

The hosts would hold the lead until the halftime whistle, 1-0.

But Kaya sub Arnel Amita proved to be a game-changer for the Philippine side, paving the way for Eric Giganto's equalizer in th 50th minute.

With the game level at 1-1, Kaya stepped on the aggressiveness on offense.

But all chances were stopped by PSM keeper Hilman Syah to salvage the draw against the visitng Kaya.

Kaya will once again face PSM in their next game on April 14 in the second round of the group stage.