UAAP halts play
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines -- Following government’s orders, the UAAP has suspended its remaining events until March 17 when it is expected to issue more definite details on how to proceed with the rest of the 82nd Season due to the COVID-19 threat.
Included in the list of postponed events are collegiate volleyball, football, softball, baseball and high school girls’ basketball finals pitting Adamson and Santo Tomas.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Joaquin Henson | March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Recommended