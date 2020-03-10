UAAP
Philippine chef de mission to Tokyo Olympics Nonong Araneta
Philippines sees at least 20 more Tokyo Olympians
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Assuming the Tokyo Olympics isn’t called off this July due to the COVID-19 scare, there are 64 Filipino athletes seeking spots to the quadrennial summer games.

Nonong Araneta, the country’s chef de mission to Tokyo, said he expects about 20 more athletes who will qualify and join world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxer Eumir Felix Marcial in the Games.

“If we’re going to be confident, we expect 16 to 20 athletes to make it to Tokyo apart from the three who have already qualified,” said Araneta in Tuesday’s presser that was also attended by Philippine Olympic Committee secretary-general Ed Gastanes and Philippine Sports Commission chief of staff Marc Velasco.

Araneta said there are 64 athletes from 19 sports who are vying for Tokyo seats.

Of the aspirants, weightlifter and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, BMX’s Daniel Caluag, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, golfers Yuka Saso, Dottie Ardina and Miguel Tabuena, and skateboarder Margie Didal has a realistic chance of making the cut.

The country is also assured of at least two more slots from swimming and one (for female) from centerpiece athletics due to the universality rule.

Other sports targeting a Tokyo trip are taekwondo, archery, 3x3 basketball, canoe-kayak, fencing, table tennis, karate, rowing, wrestling and triathlon.

There is also still a chance to get a slot or more in boxing as Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno will need to win their respective boxoffs to advance.

Velasco, meanwhile, said the PSC board chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez has approved sending national athletes to their respective qualifiers two weeks before its start to prevent potential problems.

“The PSC board talked about this possibility because there are countries who implement quarantines on athletes arriving from certain countries with COVID-19 alert,” said Velasco.

Already, there are already Olympic qualifiers that were postponed or canceled entirely due to the pandemic including weightlifting’s Asian Championship in Kazakhstan where Diaz, who is required to at least join one more event to officially qualify.

“We’ll now be sending Hidilyn to Mauritius, the final Olympic qualifier for weightlifting,” said Velasco. “That’s why we’re now racing against time because the event is next week.

