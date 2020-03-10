UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The CESAFI team crushed a University of the Philippines side, 93-63, to bag third place in the just-concluded Philippine Collegiate Champions League.
PCCL
UV Green Lancers attracting attention with strong play in PCCL
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Visayas Green Lancers have repeatedly shown that they are a force to reckon with in Philippine collegiate basketball.

The CESAFI team crushed a University of the Philippines side, 93-63, to bag third place in the just-concluded Philippine Collegiate Champions League. Granted UP was without Bright Akhuetie, Kobe Paras, and Ricci Rivero, but that doesn’t take away from UV’s feat.

The Green Lancers were dethroned by Southwestern University in three thrilling finals matches in the 2019-20 CESAFI season ending UV’s three-year reign atop the Cebu league. 

In the Mindanao qualifiers of the 2019-20 PCCL, UV topped their brackets finishing 3-0 and ousting SWU with a 76-67 win. In the PCCL semis, they were booted from top prize competition by Ateneo for the second straight year, 95-63 in the semi-finals before they defeated UP for third place.

Following their third place finish, UV coach Gary Cortes bared that he was proud of his team for this season. 

“At least meron kaming trophy,” he said of their PCCL finish.

During the tournament, several of his stars showed a lot of promise drawing praise from basketball observers. Bull-strong Jancork Cabahug, who was first introduced to a Manila audience during the 2018 NBTC All-Star Game, was recruited by a couple of Manila schools, but nothing materialized. Forwards Michael Maestre and Melvin Botuhan have also greatly impressed.

Cortes admitted that several Manila schools have expressed interest in bringing his payers over to Manila. 

Several UV stars have recently migrated to UAAP and NCAA schools. Greg Slaughter is perhaps the most known one having transferred to Ateneo where he led them to two titles to cap off a five-peat in 2011 and 2012. Recently, UV saw its prized point guard Jun Manzo transfer to UP where he played for three seasons. Some young stars including Beirn Laurente (now with LPU) and Joshua Yerro (now with Adamson). And last season, star swingman Rey Suerte suited up as a one-and-done player for the University of the East. 

Cabahug himself refused to divulge what schools are talking to him, but he did admit that he wouldn’t mind a change in scenery.

“Siguro this says something about our program at UV and the Cebuano basketball player,” offered Cortes of the attention the Green lancers are receiving. “Hindi ko masabi kung okay din lumipat sila kasi paano rin yung programa namin sa Cebu? Eh, mainit din ang labanana sa CESAFI? Bahala na school and team management diyan.”

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malonzo sizzles in D-League debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Filipino-American Jaime Malonzo sizzled in his Marinerong Pilipino debut, stuffing the stats sheet in an easy 83-69 win over...
Sports
fbfb
Bullpups bag title via sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Nazareth School of National University capped a sweep of the 82nd UAAP high school basketball with a gritty 87-80 win over FEU-Diliman in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals held behind closed doors yesterday due...
Sports
fbfb
San Beda Red Lions remain formidable
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Any talk that the San Beda Red Lions will no longer be a force in NCAA basketball are premature if not downright silly.
Sports
fbfb
Martinez to open House of Legends
By Joaquin Henson | March 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Bahay Alamat will open its doors to the public at the Bahayang Pagasa Subdivision, Maysan, Valenzuela, on Sunday with House Committee on Youth and Sports Development chair Rep. Eric Martinez leading the inaugural...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
US sports leagues restrict locker room access
2 hours ago
The professional baseball, basketball, soccer and ice hockey leagues in the United States said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
UAAP suspends games until March 14 amid virus scare
2 hours ago
The UAAP on Tuesday announced it is suspending all its scheduled sports events, including the ongoing Season 82 volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Marcial bound for tokyo
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Eumir Felix Marcial claimed a berth to this year’s Tokyo Olympics in style, stopping Byamba Otgonbaatar of Mongolia...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Beermen find strength in Fajardo
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Six-peat-shooting San Miguel Beer braces for a possible season-long absence of superstar June Mar Fajardo, who’s been...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Eala hurdles first match in pro circuit
11 hours ago
World juniors No. 4 Alex Eala overcame a first-set loss to stop Nadia Echeverria Alam, 1-6, 7-6, 3-2, and win her first professional...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with