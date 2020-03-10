UV Green Lancers attracting attention with strong play in PCCL

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Visayas Green Lancers have repeatedly shown that they are a force to reckon with in Philippine collegiate basketball.

The CESAFI team crushed a University of the Philippines side, 93-63, to bag third place in the just-concluded Philippine Collegiate Champions League. Granted UP was without Bright Akhuetie, Kobe Paras, and Ricci Rivero, but that doesn’t take away from UV’s feat.

The Green Lancers were dethroned by Southwestern University in three thrilling finals matches in the 2019-20 CESAFI season ending UV’s three-year reign atop the Cebu league.

In the Mindanao qualifiers of the 2019-20 PCCL, UV topped their brackets finishing 3-0 and ousting SWU with a 76-67 win. In the PCCL semis, they were booted from top prize competition by Ateneo for the second straight year, 95-63 in the semi-finals before they defeated UP for third place.

Following their third place finish, UV coach Gary Cortes bared that he was proud of his team for this season.

“At least meron kaming trophy,” he said of their PCCL finish.

During the tournament, several of his stars showed a lot of promise drawing praise from basketball observers. Bull-strong Jancork Cabahug, who was first introduced to a Manila audience during the 2018 NBTC All-Star Game, was recruited by a couple of Manila schools, but nothing materialized. Forwards Michael Maestre and Melvin Botuhan have also greatly impressed.

Cortes admitted that several Manila schools have expressed interest in bringing his payers over to Manila.

Several UV stars have recently migrated to UAAP and NCAA schools. Greg Slaughter is perhaps the most known one having transferred to Ateneo where he led them to two titles to cap off a five-peat in 2011 and 2012. Recently, UV saw its prized point guard Jun Manzo transfer to UP where he played for three seasons. Some young stars including Beirn Laurente (now with LPU) and Joshua Yerro (now with Adamson). And last season, star swingman Rey Suerte suited up as a one-and-done player for the University of the East.

Cabahug himself refused to divulge what schools are talking to him, but he did admit that he wouldn’t mind a change in scenery.

“Siguro this says something about our program at UV and the Cebuano basketball player,” offered Cortes of the attention the Green lancers are receiving. “Hindi ko masabi kung okay din lumipat sila kasi paano rin yung programa namin sa Cebu? Eh, mainit din ang labanana sa CESAFI? Bahala na school and team management diyan.”