UAAP suspends games until March 14 amid virus scare
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP on Tuesday announced it is suspending all its scheduled sports events, including the ongoing Season 82 volleyball tournament, until March 14 due to the COVID-19 threat.

The league made the announcement in reaction to President Duterte declaring a State of Public Health Emergency in the country.

The President on Monday night also suspended classes in all levels in Metro Manila until March 14.

Earlier, UAAP’s rival league NCAA announced it is postponing its games until further notice. The country’s oldest collegiate sports tournament even said it is mulling an outright cancelation of the ongoing Season 95.

As of posting time, the Philippines has a total of 24 COVID-19 cases.

