Marcial stops foe, punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial claimed a berth to this year’s Tokyo Olympics in style, stopping Byamba Otgonbaatar of Mongolia in the third round to barge into the semifinal round of the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan Sunday.

The 24-year-old power-hitting Filipino unleashed a series of hard left straights and right hooks to Otgonbaatar’s face and body, forcing the referee to give the latter two standing 8-counts in the third frame before calling off their quarterfinal duel.

“Natupad na rin ang pangarap namin ng Papa ko mula nung bata pa ako (It’s a dream come true for me and my dad),” a sobbing Marcial said after the fight. “Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa ABAP, lalo na kina chairman MVP, at president Ricky Vargas, sa PSC at sa mga coaches ko especially sina coach Ronald (Chavez), coach Don (Abnett) at coach Elmer (Pamisa) sa suporta nila,” (I want to thank ABAP, especially chairman MVP, president Ricky Vargas, the PSC and my coaches for their support).

Though the Tokyo Games’ is in jeopardy amid the COVID-19 concerns, Marcial has vowed to work double time in an attempt to deliver the elusive first Olympic gold for the country.

“I’ve waited for four years for this since I failed to qualify in 2016 due to injury. So this is really sweet,” said Marcial, who also knocked out his Vietnamese rival to win the middleweight gold in last year’s SEA Games in Manila, this third in the biennial meet.

“I’ll double my effort in training to reach our goal — win the Olympic gold,” he added.

Marcial’s father Eulalio, who still trains young boxers in their hometown of Zamboanga City, was his first trainer.

Meanwhile, world featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio seeks to join Marcial in the Tokyo roster as she faces an old adversary, Japan’s Sena Irie. The two have each won one match against the other, the last one by Petecio at the World Championships in Russia October of last year.

Flyweight Irish Magno and lightweight Riza Pasuit are also one win away from an Olympic slot.

But Magno has a tall order as she goes up against five-time world champion Meri Kom of India, while Pasuit faces the No. 3 seed in her division, Wu Yi-Shih of Chinese-Taipei.

Carlo Paalam also has a score to settle with Amit of India in their own flyweight tussle for an Olympic berth. The Indian boxer won close decisions against the Cagayan de Oro native- in the 2018 Asian Games and in the World Championships last year.