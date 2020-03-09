UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eumir Marcial
Photo from Eumir Marcia's Facebook page
Marcial stops foe, punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial claimed a berth to this year’s Tokyo Olympics in style, stopping Byamba Otgonbaatar of Mongolia in the third round to barge into the semifinal round of the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan Sunday.

The 24-year-old power-hitting Filipino unleashed a series of hard left straights and right hooks to Otgonbaatar’s face and body, forcing the referee to give the latter two standing 8-counts in the third frame before calling off their quarterfinal duel.

“Natupad na rin ang pangarap namin ng Papa ko mula nung bata pa ako (It’s a dream come true for me and my dad),” a sobbing Marcial said after the fight. “Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa ABAP, lalo na kina chairman MVP, at president Ricky Vargas, sa PSC at sa mga coaches ko especially sina coach Ronald (Chavez), coach Don (Abnett) at coach Elmer (Pamisa) sa suporta nila,” (I want to thank ABAP, especially chairman MVP, president Ricky Vargas, the PSC and my coaches for their support).

Though the Tokyo Games’ is in jeopardy amid the COVID-19 concerns, Marcial has vowed to work double time in an attempt to deliver the elusive first Olympic gold for the country.

“I’ve waited for four years for this since I failed to qualify in 2016 due to injury. So this is really sweet,” said Marcial, who also knocked out his Vietnamese rival to win the middleweight gold in last year’s SEA Games in Manila, this third in the biennial meet.

“I’ll double my effort in training to reach our goal — win the Olympic gold,” he added.

Marcial’s father Eulalio, who still trains young boxers in their hometown of Zamboanga City, was his first trainer.

Meanwhile, world featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio seeks to join Marcial in the Tokyo roster as she faces an old adversary, Japan’s Sena Irie. The two have each won one match against the other, the last one by Petecio at the World Championships in Russia October of last year.

Flyweight Irish Magno and lightweight Riza Pasuit are also one win away from an Olympic slot.

But Magno has a tall order as she goes up against five-time world champion Meri Kom of India, while Pasuit faces the No. 3 seed in her division, Wu Yi-Shih of Chinese-Taipei.

Carlo Paalam also has a score to settle with Amit of India in their own flyweight tussle for an Olympic berth. The Indian boxer won close decisions against the Cagayan de Oro native- in the 2018 Asian Games and in the World Championships last year.

BOXING EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beermen off to winning start
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer proved it’s still a potent brew despite the absence of injured superstar June Mar Fajardo.
Sports
fbfb
Playing behind closed doors
By Bill Velasco | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
“If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing.” – LeBron James
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
James, Davis combine for 58 as Lakers top Clippers
5 hours ago
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 58 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the first...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Dallas' Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls
13 minutes ago
Dallas Mavericks leading scorer Luka Doncic, who has been the target of some over-the-top physical defense from opposing teams...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
How the coronavirus has hit global sports
3 hours ago
AFP Sport looks at the effects on sports of the coronavirus, which at 0400GMT Monday had killed 3,825 people while infecting...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
San Beda Red Lions remain formidable
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Any talk that the San Beda Red Lions will no longer be a force in NCAA basketball are premature if not downright silly.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Eagles reassert might in college hoops, beat Lions for PCCL crown
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Tested, defended for the first 32 minutes, the Ateneo Blue Eagles stamped its class over former NCAA rival San Beda, 57-46,...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Wheelin’ Fajardo claims sweet sixth
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Riding his mobility scooter, San Miguel Beer superstar June Mar Fajardo entered the hardcourt to loud cheers and applause...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with