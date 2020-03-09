UAAP
Coming from a huge five-setter upset over last year’s runner-up Santo Tomas, the Lady Bulldogs swept the debuting Adamson U, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21, to remain unbeaten while the reigning champion NU men’s squad also made quick work of the Falcons, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.
NU spikers show way on 2 fronts
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - March 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — National U gained an early foothold in the 82nd UAAP volleyball tournament following the big wins of its men’s and women’s squads at the end of an explosive opening week yesterday at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

NU thus owned solo lead with 2-0 cards in both men’s and women’s divisions heading into the second volleyball week.

Similar to their emphatic debut win in the opener, Audrey Paran (15), Margot Mutshima (13), Ivy Lacsina (9) and Risa Sato (8) led the Lady Bulldogs’ attack against strong resistance from the determined Lady Falcons coming from the PVL Collegiate Conference championship.

Facilitating their attack was Joni Chavez with 13 sets and nine digs while Jennifer Nierva defended the floor with 11 digs and 10 receptions as NU bucked a 21-23 opening frame deficit en route to another impressive triumph.

“We’re happy to win two games this early in the season. It’s a big morale boost for us,” said coach Norman Miguel after winning only four matches last season.

NOTE: The UAAP is holding the high school basketball finals Game 2 between NU Bullpups and FEU Baby Tamaraws behind “closed doors” today at the Filoil Flying V Centre to ensure the safety of players, teams and fans amidst the COVID-19 scare. Reigning champion NU leads the best-of-three series, 1-0, after a 79-61 opener win.

