COTY race second leg unwraps

MANILA, Philippines — The LGBA Cocker of the Year series second leg takes centerstage at the Pasay City Cockpit today, featuring a 7-bullstag derby with P1 million up for grabs.

Jeffrey and Aylwyn Sy’s Jam SB Sagupaan Winning Line leads the series with 6.5 points after topping the first leg last Feb. 28.

Mayor Rommel Romano (RVR GF), Nelson Uy/Dong Chung (HMG), Jun Caparroso (Jungle Wild) and Jimmy Junsay/Dennis Reyes/Ed Ladores (two entries) have 6.0 points each in the event supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000. Next are Sonny Bello/Rommel Manalo and Carlos Tumpalan (5.5 points), Boy Gamilla, Hector Magpantay, Jimmy Gosiaco, Bok de Jesus, Dok Percy Modomo, Mel Lim, Pinggoy Lagumbay, Pros Antonio and Arnold dela Cruz (five points).

Meanwhile, the RCB Basilan 4-Cock Derby is set Friday.