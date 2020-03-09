Magno pulls stoppage vs Hong Kong foe

MANILA, Philippines — Irish Magno overpowered Winnie Au of Hong Kong with a second-round stoppage to inch closer to claiming an Olympic berth in the 2020 Asia Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier at the Prince Hamzeh Hall in Amman, Jordan Saturday night.

Magno, 28, knocked Au down with jarring multiple combinations, and when the latter beat the count, the 30th Southeast Asian Games silver medalists flustered her rival with a one-two combination to force the ref to stop the bout and carve out the technical knockout win.

That sent Magno into the quarterfinals versus 2012 Olympics bronze medal winner Mary Kom Hmangte of India, a unanimous decision winner over Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand.

The winner in the Magno-Hmangte showdown advances straight to the Tokyo Games.

Magno’s win over Au made it six of seven for the Filipinos after reigning world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio, men’s World Championship silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Ian Clark Bautista and Riza Pasuit all surged ahead in the quarters.

James Palicte was the lone Philippine casualty for the team sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.

It was also the fastest win by a Filipino pug as the rest won via decision.

Marcial was tackling Mongolian Byamba Erdene Otgonbaatar at press time with the victor barging into the semis and straight to the Olympics.