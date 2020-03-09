Warriors eye Cinderella feat

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Environment and Natural Resources hopes to write history, looking to complete a Cinderella finish when it plays embattled defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines in Game Two of the UNTV Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.

No league newcomer since its inaugural staging eight years ago has ruled the league. The DENR Warriors seek to make that breakthrough in their 8 p.m. tussle with the Cavaliers.

The Warriors took the opener, 90-73, on March 1 with Ralph Lansang leading the team’s onslaught against the injury-hit Cavaliers.

Four other DENR players – MVP candidate Ed Rivera, Ryan Abanes, Desederio Ayson and Melvin Bangal – tallied doubles figures for the Warriors who shot impressively from the field, making 31 of 62 tries for 50 percent shooting clip.

While veteran Eugene Tan is expected to play despite a knee injury, the Cavaliers will again miss the services of two hardworking bigs in Wilfredo Casulla and Jeffrey Quiambao due to various injuries.