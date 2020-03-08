Fajardo 'scoots' way to record 6th PBA MVP plum

MANILA, Philippines – Riding his mobility scooter, San Miguel Beer superstar June Mar Fajardo entered the hardcourt to loud cheers and applause from the co-players, league PBA officials and crowd.

Fajardo, out of commission after sustaining a fractured shin in practice, made the rarest of entrances — wheeling in — as he basked in glory as the Season 44 Most Valuable Player during last night's PBA Leo Awards at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The feat added to the growing haul of the 6-foot-10 Fajardo, who's now the only six-time MVP of Asia's first play-for-pay league.

Your 2019 PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, arriving in style ???? #PBATayoAngBida pic.twitter.com/JLFHbPDVTX — PBA (@pbaconnect) March 8, 2020

"Sana hindi kayo magsawa sakin dito, sana next year ulit," he opened his speech as his proud parents, Bonifacio and Marites, stood on either side.

Fajardo received his latest accolade while literally sitting out at least the start of Season 45.

"Malungkot na na-injured ako ngayon pero still, thankful pa rin ako kay God sa nangyari. May plano si God para sa akin, kailangan maging positive lagi," said the Cebuano ace, who sustained the serious injury during a tune-up game preparatory to SMB's quest for a Philippine Cup six-peat.

Fajardo thanked Dad and Mom, the very reason he strived to become the basketball giant that he is right now.

"Hindi ako nahihiya sabihin na galing ako sa hirap kaya ako nagpursigi. Gusto ko sila mabigyan ng magandang buhay, gusto ko feeling secured sila na wala silang iisipin, hindi nila iisipin saan kukuha ng pambayad ng kuryente at tubig," he said.

Fajardo garnered a total of 3,140 points coming from statistical points, media votes, players' votes and PBA votes to get MVP No. 6, the most in history ahead of legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who own four apiece.

The 30-year-old great led TNT's Jayson Castro, Columbian Dyip's super rookie CJ Perez, and NorthPort pair Christian Standhardinger and Sean Anthony in the Mythical First Team. He was also named member of the All-Defensive Team, joining Anthony, Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, SMB teammate Chris Ross and Perez in the roster.

Perez, the league's scoring champion in 2019, took Rookie of the Year honors.

San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa, the man entrusted with manning the paint for the Beermen with Fajardo out, brought home the Most Improved Player plum while Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood was feted with the Sportsmanship Award.

TNT's RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario, Ginebra's Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar, and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang made it to the Mythical Second Team.