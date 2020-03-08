UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The feat added to the growing haul of the 6-foot-10 Fajardo, who's now the only six-time MVP of Asia's first play-for-pay league.
June Mar Fajardo
Photo from PBA's Twitter (@pbaconnect)
Fajardo 'scoots' way to record 6th PBA MVP plum
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2020 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Riding his mobility scooter, San Miguel Beer superstar June Mar Fajardo entered the hardcourt to loud cheers and applause from the co-players, league PBA officials and crowd.

Fajardo, out of commission after sustaining a fractured shin in practice, made the rarest of entrances — wheeling in — as he basked in glory as the Season 44 Most Valuable Player during last night's PBA Leo Awards at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The feat added to the growing haul of the 6-foot-10 Fajardo, who's now the only six-time MVP of Asia's first play-for-pay league.

"Sana hindi kayo magsawa sakin dito, sana next year ulit," he opened his speech as his proud parents, Bonifacio and Marites, stood on either side.

Fajardo received his latest accolade while literally sitting out at least the start of Season 45. 

"Malungkot na na-injured ako ngayon pero still, thankful pa rin ako kay God sa nangyari. May plano si God para sa akin, kailangan maging positive lagi," said the Cebuano ace, who sustained the serious injury during a tune-up game preparatory to SMB's quest for a Philippine Cup six-peat.

Fajardo thanked Dad and Mom, the very reason he strived to become the basketball giant that he is right now.

"Hindi ako nahihiya sabihin na galing ako sa hirap kaya ako nagpursigi. Gusto ko sila mabigyan ng magandang buhay, gusto ko feeling secured sila na wala silang iisipin, hindi nila iisipin saan kukuha ng pambayad ng kuryente at tubig," he said.

Fajardo garnered a total of 3,140 points coming from statistical points, media votes, players' votes and PBA votes to get MVP No. 6, the most in history ahead of legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who own four apiece.

The 30-year-old great led TNT's Jayson Castro, Columbian Dyip's super rookie CJ Perez, and NorthPort pair Christian Standhardinger and Sean Anthony in the Mythical First Team. He was also named member of the All-Defensive Team, joining Anthony, Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, SMB teammate Chris Ross and Perez in the roster.

Perez, the league's scoring champion in 2019, took Rookie of the Year honors.

San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa, the man entrusted with manning the paint for the Beermen with Fajardo out, brought home the Most Improved Player plum while Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood was feted with the Sportsmanship Award.

TNT's RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario, Ginebra's Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar, and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang made it to the Mythical Second Team.

JUNE MAR FAJARDO PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMB kicks off philippine cup drive
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Can San Miguel Beer pull through without June Mar Fajardo?
Sports
fbfb
Payback time for KG Canaleta
By Joaquin Henson | March 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Ever Bilena CEO/Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy pointed to 14-year veteran K.G. Canaleta as the emerging Elite leader in the PBA’s 45th season opening today.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Lady Spikers stun Lady Eagles
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Vengeful La Salle issued a stern warning to the rest of the league after dominating fierce rival and reigning champion Ateneo,...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Guido nails TCC crown
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
Down to the last hole, the last shot and the last putt, Guido Van der Valk didn’t let his guard down, staying on top...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Pinoys salvage doubles win
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Host Philippines managed to steal one match against fancied Greece before eventually conceding their Davis Cup World Group...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Paalam sends off Afghan foe
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Carlo Paalam outclassed Ramish Rahmani of Afghanistan yesterday to barge into the quarterfinals of the light flyweight division...
Sports
fbfb
Veterans vs Youth
By Edgar De Castro | March 8, 2020 - 12:00am
He most celebrated Veterans versus Youth traditional team match is underway at the Botvinnik Central Chess House in the Russian capital of Moscow.
19 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with