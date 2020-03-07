Rookie Gagate admits turning to ex-La Salle standouts Baron, Marano for tips

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU rookie Thea Gagate had a stellar debut in the UAAP, scoring 10 points in a showdown with rivals and defending champions Ateneo in Season 82 of the women's volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Despite being new to the rivalry atmosphere, Gagate didn't show any jitters and converted on key plays in DLSU's four-set win over the Lady Eagles.

So it didn't come as a surprise that the NU-Nazareth school product had a little help from former Lady Spikers Majoy Baron and Abby Marano.

Now both national team stalwarts and key players in pro team F2 Logistics, Baron and Marano provided key tips to the rookie prior to her debut.

"Paminsan-minsan po nagsasabi po sila ng tips and advice sa akin," Gagate said after the game.

"Lalo na sa attack and sa blockings... Si Ate Joy sa blocking, si Ate Abby sa spike," she added.

Gagate is one of eight rookies in a youthful DLSU squad, but the young guns were able to contribute in signifcant ways.

Making her debut in an atmosphere of a rivalry game, Gagate choose to focus on what she could control.

"Honestly nakakakaba po siya... hearing from the dugout palang yung drums, and yung crowd na puro sigaw," Gagate said.

"Pero I just relaxed myself na 'di masyadong iisipin yung crowd kasi ako naman yung naglalaro," she added.

Gagate and the rest of the DLSU Lady Spikers rookies will once again test their mettle when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Tuesday.

Last season, the Diliman-based squad swept their elimination games against DLSU.