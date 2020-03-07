UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tine Tiamzon goes up for a spike against the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday
UAAP
Lady Spikers overcome Lady Eagles in rivalry match
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The debuting DLSU Lady Spikers bested defending champions Ateneo Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15 in the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Led by veteran Tine Tiamzon and sophomore Jolina dela Cruz, the Taft-based squad handed Ateneo their first loss of the season.

Tiamzon and Dela Cruz combined for 30 points in the victory.

This also marks the seventh straight game that La Salle beat Ateneo since the second round of UAAP Season 79.

In the opening set, the Lady Spikers were clicking on all cylinders.

They notched 18 attacks off spikes while Ateneo only had seven.

But the Taft-based spikers surrendered 10 points in errors to give the Lady Eagles more than half of their points in the first.

Come the second set, the Lady Spikers looked poised to take a dominant 2-0 advantage. 

DLSU held the advantage at the second technical timeout, 16-12.

But a furious 13-1 run from the Lady Eagles, led by Faith Nisperos and numerous errors from the La Salle side enabled them to tie the game at one set apiece.

In the third set, the Lady Spikers were able to take back the lead after shaking off the Lady Eagles in the middle of the set.

Graduating setter Michelle Cobb scored the last point of the set off of an ace, 25-17.

With the lead back on their side, the Lady Spikers stepped on the gas pedal on offense.

With Aduke Ogunsanya and Tine Tiamzon leading the helm, DLSU was able to close out the match in four sets.

A successful block touch challenge on a kill from Leila Cruz was ultimately what gave La Salle the victory.

Apart from the veterans, rookies Thea Gagate, Cruz and Gyne Sereno also contributed to the win.

Nisperos and Maraguinot were bright spots for the Lady Eagles in the losing effort.

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
Mikey likely Manny’s next challenger
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
A date has been floated for super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s next fight and although nothing is...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Bata: No ‘trick shot’ to success
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
You don’t need any magic trick to achieve sporting excellence.
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Blue Eagles bounce back, batter Green Spikers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After an embarassing three-set loss against the UP Fighting Maroons in their season opener, the Blue Eagles vented their ire...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
UP whips UE for first win in UAAP women's volley
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Led by seniors Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, the Diliman-based squad overcame UE's challenge and improved their record to 1...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Be ready to play without fans at venue, NBA tells teams
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA sent a memo to all franchises that teams should be preparing to play...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Josafat, UE outgun Maroons in UAAP men's volley
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Josafat finished with a game-high 32 points in the victory to help improve UE's record to 1-1.
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Tsitsipas wows crowd, blows Lim away
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas gave the sellout crowd a sampling of his world-class skills yesterday, shutting out the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with