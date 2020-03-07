Lady Spikers overcome Lady Eagles in rivalry match

MANILA, Philippines — The debuting DLSU Lady Spikers bested defending champions Ateneo Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15 in the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Led by veteran Tine Tiamzon and sophomore Jolina dela Cruz, the Taft-based squad handed Ateneo their first loss of the season.

Tiamzon and Dela Cruz combined for 30 points in the victory.

This also marks the seventh straight game that La Salle beat Ateneo since the second round of UAAP Season 79.

In the opening set, the Lady Spikers were clicking on all cylinders.

They notched 18 attacks off spikes while Ateneo only had seven.

But the Taft-based spikers surrendered 10 points in errors to give the Lady Eagles more than half of their points in the first.

Come the second set, the Lady Spikers looked poised to take a dominant 2-0 advantage.

DLSU held the advantage at the second technical timeout, 16-12.

But a furious 13-1 run from the Lady Eagles, led by Faith Nisperos and numerous errors from the La Salle side enabled them to tie the game at one set apiece.

In the third set, the Lady Spikers were able to take back the lead after shaking off the Lady Eagles in the middle of the set.

Graduating setter Michelle Cobb scored the last point of the set off of an ace, 25-17.

With the lead back on their side, the Lady Spikers stepped on the gas pedal on offense.

With Aduke Ogunsanya and Tine Tiamzon leading the helm, DLSU was able to close out the match in four sets.

A successful block touch challenge on a kill from Leila Cruz was ultimately what gave La Salle the victory.

Apart from the veterans, rookies Thea Gagate, Cruz and Gyne Sereno also contributed to the win.

Nisperos and Maraguinot were bright spots for the Lady Eagles in the losing effort.