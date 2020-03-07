Blue Eagles bounce back, batter Green Spikers

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are on the win column in the UAAP Season 82 men's volleyball tournament after beating the De La Salle Green Spikers, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

After an embarassing three-set loss against the UP Fighting Maroons in their season opener, the Blue Eagles vented their ire on the Taft-based squad.

Led by Chu Njigha and Gian Glorioso, Ateneo made easy work of La Salle.

The Green Spikers were able to play at pace with the Blue Eagles, but ultimately lost steam toward the end of the sets.

In the third set, Egie Magadia committed a service error and Vince Maglinao coverted on a kill block to put DLSU at set point, 25-24.

But three straight points, climaxed by a block by Ron Medalla, enabled the Eagles to take the sweep.

The victory puts the Eagles at an even 1-1 slate.

Njigha finished the game with 19 points, 17 off of attacks and two from blocks.

Meanwhile, the Green Spikers lose their first game of the season.