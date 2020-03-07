UP whips UE for first win in UAAP women's volley

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons bested the UE Lady Warriors for their first win of the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament in four sets, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Led by seniors Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, the Diliman-based squad overcame UE's challenge and improved their record to 1-1.

UP started the game strong, creating distance between them and the Lady Warriors.

But Mean Mendrez and Ja Lana connived to get UE back into the game.

UE was able to tie the game at 23 late. However, UP scored two straight to end the set in their favor.

In the second set, it was UE's turn to take the lead early.

But Carlos and Molde stepped on the gas pedal to overtake the Lady Warriors in time to take the second set.

With their backs against the wall, UE stepped up on offense in the third set and pulled away in the middle of the period to stay alive, 25-18.

Eager to get the closeout and finally take the win, the UP Fighting Maroons bounced back in the fourth set and put away the game.

Molde and Carlos combined for 39 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Mendrez and Lana chipped in 21 and 17, respectively, in UE's losing effort.