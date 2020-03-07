Be ready to play without fans at venue, NBA tells teams

MANILA, Philippines — NBA games may be played without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA sent a memo to all franchises that teams should be preparing to play games without supporters in the stands.

NBA has been sending several informational memos to teams in order to prepare for whatever develops from coronavirus situation. A reminder of existing rules regarding postponement or cancellations of games was provided Friday night. https://t.co/17ac6wSiDt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

Additionally, teams also need to identify "essential staff" to be present in the games should it be necessary.

A reminder regarding the existing rules about postponment and cancellations of games were also provided to the teams.

There are about 300 active cases of the coronavirus in the US.

Apart from the memo, the NBA has also encouraged its players to lessen interaction with the fans.

Fist bumps are also encouraged instead of high-fives as a precaution against the virus.