UE's Lloyd Josafat finished with a game-high 32 points against the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday
Josafat, UE outgun Maroons in UAAP men's volley
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2020 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Josafat and the UE Red Warriors took their first win in the UAAP Season 82 men's volleyball tournament after beating UP in four sets, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Josafat finished with a game-high 32 points in the victory to help improve UE's record to 1-1.

The Red Warriors went on a rousing start in the opening set, blanking the Maroons 8-0 at the first technical timeout.

Relying on their middle blockers, UE dictated the pace of the match and steam rolled the Diliman squad.

In the second set, the Warriors looked poised for another dominant run.

They were leading the Maroons, 15-8, in the middle of the set but a blazing 10-1 run from by UP suddenly held them at a disadvantage.

Despite the Red Warriors tying the set late at 23-all, the Maroons were able to edge them out to tie the match at one set apiece.

It was another back-and-forth affair at the start of the third set, with neither team gaining any distance.

But a series of costly errors from the Maroons gave the Red Warriors just enough momentum to take back the 2-1 lead.

With both teams eager to take the win, it was another close affair in the fourth set.

UP's John Lomibao converted on some key offensive plays late in the set to give UP breathing room and give them the lead, 23-20.

But a Josafat-led run from the Red Warriors enabled them to take the closeout in the fourth.

