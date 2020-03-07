Bata: No ‘trick shot’ to success

MANILA, Philippines — You don’t need any magic trick to achieve sporting excellence.

Thus said “The Magician” Efren “Bata” Reyes, who advised fellow athletes to reach for their goals through hard work, determination and sacrifice.

“Hindi ko po minagic ang buhay ko para maging ganito ako ngayon (I didn’t resort to any trick to be where I am now),” said Reyes during last night’s SMC-PSA Annual Awards Night at Manila Hotel, where he also served as the guest of honor and speaker.

“Realidad ng buhay ang naging gabay ko para matamo ko ang tagumpay para sa ating bansa. Kaya eto po ako ngayon, tumanda dahil sa pagsusumikap para umangat ang aking paglalaro ng pool ng billiard sports (It’s the harsh realities of life that guided me to achieving success for our country. So here I am now, a bit old while striving to raise the level of my game)” he added.

Reyes was accorded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the elaborate rites, joining on center stage the best and brightest of 2019 led by Team Philippines as Athlete of the Year, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez as Executive of the Year, and the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) as the NSA (national sports association) of the Year.

To the young brood, the 65-year-old pool icon said: “Ang dapat nating gawin ay magkaroon ng disiplina, dedikasyon at focus sa sports na napili natin bilang isang career (What every athlete needs is discipline, dedication and focus).

“Kasama na rin dito ang puspusang pagsasanay at walang takot na humarap sa mga kalaban (it also includes no-nonsense training and the courage to face the opponent),” he added while stressing the importance of staying grounded. “Pagkatapos po natin matamo ang tagumpay, patuloy pa rin tayong maging humble o magpakumbaba sa ating buhay (And if we become successful, we should always stay humble).”

He took the opportunity to bat for unity among sportsmen, officials and patrons.

“Unity o pagkakaisa ang ating kailangan sa lahat ng mga gawain natin sa sports,” he said.

Retirement looms for the pool legend but he’s not turning his back on the game that made him and other Filipinos renowned globally.

“Hindi ko ito masagot. Gusto ko pang makatulong sa mga batang nais maglaro ng pool at ibang disiplina ng billiard sport,” said Reyes, who’s helping develop the next “Bata” as head coach of the national training pool together with Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

“Marami ngayon na mga batang manlalaro na magagaling pero kailangan gabayan para makaani ng tagumpay para sa ating bansa. Nakalaan po ang aming serbisyo para sa bansa natin,” he added.

The entire Team Philippines brought home the prestigious Athlete of the Year plum for its stirring triumph in the Southeast Asian Games on home soil last December.