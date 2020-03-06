Van der Valk sizzles, wavers, stays ahead

STA. ROSA, Laguna , Philippines – Guido Van der Valk closed out with what he termed as a “shameful” finish but took pride in hanging tough and staying in front for the second straight day despite a 74 in The Country Club Invitational at the TCC course here yesterday.

He endured the heat and bucked the wind that blew rather late at the back, gunning down four birdies against two bogeys and poised himself to pulling away with a two-under card after 13 holes. But just when he thought he had the Tom Weiskoph-designed course all figured out, it bit back and he stumbled with four bogeys in the last five holes.

From 6-up in one stretch, the Dutchman saw his lead reduce down to two with a 35-39 card and a one-over 145 as Clyde Mondilla pulled through in a roller-coaster backside start to fire a 70 and take the challenger’s role at 147, well within sight of another TCC triumph following his breakthrough Solaire Philippine Open victory here last year.

“Bad finish,” rued the 40-year-old Van der Valk. “But here at TCC, if you sort of start making a few bogeys, it’s so to keep on making them because there is not a single easy hole on this course. But making four bogeys in the last five is a shame.”

But TCC is simply living up to its toughness where survival is a major concern, a test not only of shotmaking but also of will and character and where the only predictable thing is its unpredictability.

“Still, a 1-over (overall) total is a good score on this track,” said Van der Valk, now 36 holes away from a major championship after two victories at Eagle Ridge in 2018 and in Cebu last year.

But he has a slew of rivals to fend off, led by Mondilla, who fought back strong from a harrowing 77 start with two birdies in the first four holes. The Del Monte star, coming off a victory in PGT Asia leg at Pradera Verde last January, yielded a stroke on No. 5 then went on a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie roll to start the last nine holes.