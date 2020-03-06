UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Guido Van der Valk
Van der Valk sizzles, wavers, stays ahead
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2020 - 12:00am

STA. ROSA, Laguna , Philippines –  Guido Van der Valk closed out with what he termed as a “shameful” finish but took pride in hanging tough and staying in front for the second straight day despite a 74 in The Country Club Invitational at the TCC course here yesterday.

He endured the heat and bucked the wind that blew rather late at the back, gunning down four birdies against two bogeys and poised himself to pulling away with a two-under card after 13 holes. But just when he thought he had the Tom Weiskoph-designed course all figured out, it bit back and he stumbled with four bogeys in the last five holes.

From 6-up in one stretch, the Dutchman saw his lead reduce down to two with a 35-39 card and a one-over 145 as Clyde Mondilla pulled through in a roller-coaster backside start to fire a 70 and take the challenger’s role at 147, well within sight of another TCC triumph following his breakthrough Solaire Philippine Open victory here last year.

“Bad finish,” rued the 40-year-old Van der Valk. “But here at TCC, if you sort of start making a few bogeys, it’s so to keep on making them because there is not a single easy hole on this course. But making four bogeys in the last five is a shame.”

But TCC is simply living up to its toughness where survival is a major concern, a test not only of shotmaking but also of will and character and where the only predictable thing is its unpredictability.

“Still, a 1-over (overall) total is a good score on this track,” said Van der Valk, now 36 holes away from a major championship after two victories at Eagle Ridge in 2018 and in Cebu last year.

But he has a slew of rivals to fend off, led by Mondilla, who fought back strong from a harrowing 77 start with two birdies in the first four holes. The Del Monte star, coming off a victory in PGT Asia leg at Pradera Verde last January, yielded a stroke on No. 5 then went on a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie roll to start the last nine holes.

GUIDO VAN DER VALK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 5 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Homecourt vs height, power in Philippines -Greece tie
By Olmin Leyba | 55 minutes ago
The disparity in world ranking and height are glaring in this much-anticipated Davis Cup World Group II playoff tie with a...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Oconer takes cue from dad
55 minutes ago
Newly crowned LBC Ronda Pilipinas king George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy looks up to his father, two-time Olympian...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Pinoy pugs make it 4 of 4
By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
World Championship silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial overwhelmed Kirra Ruston of Australia, scoring a unanimous decision...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers torch TIP foes with hot shooting
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Builders Warehouse-UST waxed hot with 23 triples to bury TIP, 115-62, in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
55 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
South woods holds but Founders rivals close in
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods struggled on a course it was supposed to dominate with its vaunted youth brigade, settling for 115 points...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with