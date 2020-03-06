Tigers torch TIP foes with hot shooting

MANILA, Philippines — Builders Warehouse-UST waxed hot with 23 triples to bury TIP, 115-62, in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Vince Cuajao led the Tigers’ three-point party as he rifled in seven to finish with a total of 24 markers in their massive 53-point debut win.

Jun Asuncion also dished out a solid game for Santo Tomas with 20 markers on five treys as key cogs Rhenz Abando (15) UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo (11) and Mark Nonoy (11) needed only limited actions to contribute.

“What’s important is they’re confident in everything they do. They’re practicing their shots that they’re taking so I always give them green light to take those as long as they’re available,” said mentor Aldin Ayo after Santo Tomas shot an impressive 23-of-46 from beyond the arc.

Chabi Yo, Abando and Nonoy set the pace for Santo Tomas behind a 20-5 start before the Cuajao-Asuncion duo took over and ran the show.

Earlier, APEX Fuel Mindanao-SSCR hardly broke a sweat to spoil No. 1 overall pick Reed Baclig’s debut for AMA Online Senior High, also pulling off a huge 113-67 win.

Seasoned guard RK Ilagan sizzled with 22 points, eight assists and two steals while promising cagers Ichie Altamirano (16), Alex Desoyo (11) and Ralph Gubat (10) also delivered for the Golden Stags.

In the last match, Emmanuel Ojuola, RJ Abarrientos and Ken Tuffin chipped in 14 each as Seaoil-FEU drubbed Family Mart-Enderun, 99-82.