UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tigers torch TIP foes with hot shooting
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Builders Warehouse-UST waxed hot with 23 triples to bury TIP, 115-62, in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. 

Vince Cuajao led the Tigers’ three-point party as he rifled in seven to finish with a total of 24 markers in their massive 53-point debut win. 

Jun Asuncion also dished out a solid game for Santo Tomas with 20 markers on five treys as key cogs Rhenz Abando (15) UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo (11) and Mark Nonoy (11) needed only limited actions to contribute. 

“What’s important is they’re confident in everything they do. They’re practicing their shots that they’re taking so I always give them green light to take those as long as they’re available,” said mentor Aldin Ayo after Santo Tomas shot an impressive 23-of-46 from beyond the arc. 

Chabi Yo, Abando and Nonoy set the pace for Santo Tomas behind a 20-5 start before the Cuajao-Asuncion duo took over and ran the show.

Earlier, APEX Fuel Mindanao-SSCR hardly broke a sweat to spoil No. 1 overall pick Reed Baclig’s debut for AMA Online Senior High, also pulling off a huge 113-67 win.

Seasoned guard RK Ilagan sizzled with 22 points, eight assists and two steals while promising cagers Ichie Altamirano (16), Alex Desoyo (11) and Ralph Gubat (10) also delivered for the Golden Stags.

In the last match, Emmanuel Ojuola, RJ Abarrientos and Ken Tuffin chipped in 14 each as Seaoil-FEU drubbed Family Mart-Enderun, 99-82.

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE-UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 5 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Homecourt vs height, power in Philippines -Greece tie
By Olmin Leyba | 55 minutes ago
The disparity in world ranking and height are glaring in this much-anticipated Davis Cup World Group II playoff tie with a...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Oconer takes cue from dad
55 minutes ago
Newly crowned LBC Ronda Pilipinas king George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy looks up to his father, two-time Olympian...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Pinoy pugs make it 4 of 4
By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
World Championship silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial overwhelmed Kirra Ruston of Australia, scoring a unanimous decision...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Van der Valk sizzles, wavers, stays ahead
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Guido Van der Valk closed out with what he termed as a “shameful” finish but took pride in hanging tough and staying...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
South woods holds but Founders rivals close in
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods struggled on a course it was supposed to dominate with its vaunted youth brigade, settling for 115 points...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with