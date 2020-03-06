South woods holds but Founders rivals close in

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Southwoods struggled on a course it was supposed to dominate with its vaunted youth brigade, settling for 115 points at Bacolod Golf Club but allowing two Founders division bets to earn crack at the overall championship halfway through the PAL Men’s Interclub in Bacolod yesterday.

Sean Ramos carded a four-over-par 74 worth 32 points as Southwoods, which opened with a 122 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club Wednesday, totaled a 237 after 36 holes in Championship play, just three points ahead of Forest Hills (116-234) and seven in front of another Founders entry in Tagaytay Highlands, which tied regular Championship division bet Del Monte at 230 after a 115 and 124, respectively.

The Bukidnon-based squad actually shot the best score in the day with that 124, also at BCC, as Romeo Jaraula sizzled with 35 points and Crispin Aparilla added 32 markers.

But defending overall champion Cebu CC, also campaigning in the Founders, faded with a measly 109-point output at NOGCC for a 225, 12 points behind Southwoods, which it foiled in the latter’s five-peat bid in Cebu last year.

Tournament format counts any team coming from the lower divisions as eligible to win the overall title.

But with tournament organizers lining up the schedule for the Championship and Founders classes on different courses the whole week, they won’t be playing side-by-side in the last two rounds.

“I just think that it’s unfair for all of the teams in contention, because we will all be playing under different conditions,” said Southwoods non-playing captain Thirdy Escano, who also drew 29 points each from Kristoffer Arevalo and Masaichi Otake with Jun Jun Plana adding a 25.

Inigo Raymundo suited up for the second straight day and led Forest Hills with 34 points, with former US NCAA standout Jude Eustaquio coming away with 30 points to make up the bulk of the club’s second round 116 points.