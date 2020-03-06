Jerald’s Cup up

MANILA, Philippines — A busy schedule of big derbies in March starts today, with the staging of the Jerald’s Cup 4-Cock Derby at the Pasay City Cockpit.

Host Jerald Picazo invited gamefowl breeders from Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon and Bulacan together with National Cockers Alliance (NCA) stalwarts, promising a slam-bang showdown to be followed by the regular Friday Big Event 5-Cock Derbies on March 13 (RCB Basilan of Ronald Barandino), March 20 (Danayah Shane of Eng. Andy Rizal) and March 27 (Bos Rox Las Pinas and Gerald Go).

Meanwhile, the 2020 LGBA Cocker of the Year series second leg (7-bullstag with a 3-4 format) supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000 is set March 9, 16 and 23.

“Winners in last year’s LGBA Breeder of the Year series, Luzon Breeders Cup, ‘Bakbakan’ and ‘Digmaan’ stagfests will be fielded,” said LGBA president Nick Crisostomo.

For inquiries: 0945-4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 8843-1746 and 8816-6750.