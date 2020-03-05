UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Riza Pasuit moves on to the Quarter Finals of the Olympic Qualifiers
Olympic Channel
Pasuit advances in women’s Olympic boxing qualifier
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines sent a third boxer into the next round as Riza Pasuit overcame a taller Saya Hamamoto of Japan via split decision in their women’s lightweight duel of the Asia-Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan late Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Pasuit, a silver medal winner in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, took the first two rounds and survived Hamamoto’s late fight back amid headgear problems to eke out the close win.

The victory thus sent Pasuit to the quarterfinals where she will battle the third-seeded Wu Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, who drew a first round bye.

It also kept the Filipinos’ record perfect after reigning world women’s featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio and Ian Clark Bautista likewise advanced to the next round in their respective divisions.

Petecio outclassed Sri Lanka’s Krismi Lankapurayalage to move a win closer from claiming a spot to this July’s Tokyo Olympics and join world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena there.

The 27-year-old Davao del Sur native, a SEAG gold medalist, faces off with Japan’s Sena Irie, the same boxer the former beat, 4-1, on her way to the World Championship gold.

Bautista, 25, for his part, bested Japan’s Hayato Tsutsumi to also surge through.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, however, said there is still more work to be done.

“Of course, we’re happy. But as our president Ricky Vargas reminded us that it’s going to be tougher from here on,” said Picson, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation for their support.

“Not only will the opposition be better, but everyone is looking to beat us now,” he added.

Eumir Felix Marcial, another bright hope for the country being a 2019 World Championship silver medal winner, was tackling Australia’s Kirra Ruston, who hurdled Hong Kong’s Tai Leong Kan in the opening round, at press time.

Also eyeing to keep the Philippines’ slate perfect is James Palicte, who was up against Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo wary of new-look La Salle ahead of clash
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After a three-set thrashing of Katipunan neighbors UP, the defending champions will test their mettle against longtime rival...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP 82 volleyball: 4 points from Ateneo Lady Eagles' win over UP
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
What can you take from Ateneo’s win?
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
Davis Cup finals spots at stake despite virus pressure
53 minutes ago
Twelve countries this weekend will eye the finals of the Davis Cup, the venerable 120-year-old team competition suddenly confronted...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Doncic sets Mavs' triple-double record
3 hours ago
Luka Doncic had a record-setting 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks held off Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans,...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Burger celebration and golf's school of life
By Francesco Molinari | 4 hours ago
Francesco Molinari recounts the special week in winning a tournament associated with golf legend Arnold Palmer and ponders...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with