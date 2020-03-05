Pasuit advances in women’s Olympic boxing qualifier

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines sent a third boxer into the next round as Riza Pasuit overcame a taller Saya Hamamoto of Japan via split decision in their women’s lightweight duel of the Asia-Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan late Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Pasuit, a silver medal winner in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, took the first two rounds and survived Hamamoto’s late fight back amid headgear problems to eke out the close win.

The victory thus sent Pasuit to the quarterfinals where she will battle the third-seeded Wu Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, who drew a first round bye.

It also kept the Filipinos’ record perfect after reigning world women’s featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio and Ian Clark Bautista likewise advanced to the next round in their respective divisions.

Petecio outclassed Sri Lanka’s Krismi Lankapurayalage to move a win closer from claiming a spot to this July’s Tokyo Olympics and join world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena there.

The 27-year-old Davao del Sur native, a SEAG gold medalist, faces off with Japan’s Sena Irie, the same boxer the former beat, 4-1, on her way to the World Championship gold.

Bautista, 25, for his part, bested Japan’s Hayato Tsutsumi to also surge through.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, however, said there is still more work to be done.

“Of course, we’re happy. But as our president Ricky Vargas reminded us that it’s going to be tougher from here on,” said Picson, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation for their support.

“Not only will the opposition be better, but everyone is looking to beat us now,” he added.

Eumir Felix Marcial, another bright hope for the country being a 2019 World Championship silver medal winner, was tackling Australia’s Kirra Ruston, who hurdled Hong Kong’s Tai Leong Kan in the opening round, at press time.

Also eyeing to keep the Philippines’ slate perfect is James Palicte, who was up against Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan.