Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official

MANILA, Philippines — Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening and hurting a school official.

According to Rey Galupo of The STAR, Sarr was being investigated for an incident with the school's sports director.

Adamson University's basketball import Papi Sarr was nabbed for allegedly threatening and hurting school official during games. | @reygalupo pic.twitter.com/yGPdCsjHVu — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 5, 2020

The Cameroonian cager played for five years for Adamson in the UAAP, helping the Falcons reach the Final Four twice in Seasons 80 and 81.

It is unclear what prompted or how the alleged scuffle occured between Sarr and the official.