UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Papi Sarr of the Adamson Soaring Falcons
Jun Mendoza
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening and hurting a school official.

According to Rey Galupo of The STAR, Sarr was being investigated for an incident with the school's sports director.

The Cameroonian cager played for five years for Adamson in the UAAP, helping the Falcons reach the Final Four twice in Seasons 80 and 81.

It is unclear what prompted or how the alleged scuffle occured between Sarr and the official.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo wary of new-look La Salle ahead of clash
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After a three-set thrashing of Katipunan neighbors UP, the defending champions will test their mettle against longtime rival...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP 82 volleyball: 4 points from Ateneo Lady Eagles' win over UP
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
What can you take from Ateneo’s win?
Sports
fbfb
Latest
45 minutes ago
Pasuit advances in women’s Olympic boxing qualifier
By Joey Villar | 45 minutes ago
The 27-year-old Pasuit, a silver medal winner in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, took the first two rounds and...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Doncic sets Mavs' triple-double record
2 hours ago
Luka Doncic had a record-setting 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks held off Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans,...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Burger celebration and golf's school of life
By Francesco Molinari | 3 hours ago
Francesco Molinari recounts the special week in winning a tournament associated with golf legend Arnold Palmer and ponders...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Red-hot Bucks roll over Pacers
3 hours ago
Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds as the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with