Alex Eala won her first-ever pro game in Monistir, Tunisia on Wednesday
Rafael Nadal Academy
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala won her first-ever pro match in the ITF Women's Future in Monastir, Tunisia on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter who is currently ranked 772nd in the world.

After a sluggish start that left Eala reeling with a 1-6 loss, the Filipina athlete grinded out a 7-6 tie break victory in the second set to force the decider.

In the third set, Eala outlasted her older opponent, 3-2, to notch her first ever victory in the seniors division.

She will face Swiss player Nina Stadler, who is seeded third in the tournament, in the second round later today.

Eala is making her pro debut in the Tunisian tournament after winning her first juniors Grand Slam crown in the Australian Open.

She, along with Indon partner Priska Nugroho, bagged the gold in the girls’ doubles category of the tournament.

Eala is ranked fourth in the ITF Junior Rankings and will balance competing in pro and junior tournaments at the tennis year goes by.

