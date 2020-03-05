UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is slated to come back to the lineup after missing 58 games in the season
AFP
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — It's final — Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State Warriors after missing 58 games in the ongoing NBA season.

The team announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that the All-Star guard, who broke his hand playing against the Phoenix Suns last October 30, is fully cleared to return against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (Friday here).

Curry played only four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.

In his four games in the 2019-2020 season, Curry averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.

After the Warriors made the official announcement, Curry took to Twitter to celebrate his return.

"About time!!!" the two-time MVP wrote.

The Golden State Warriors are reeling from injuries and the loss of star Kevin Durant and other key players to trades and retirement.

At the moment, they are sitting dead last in the league with a 14-48 record.

BASKETBALL NBA STEPEN CURRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors delay Curry return
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The team announced on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that Curry is continuing to make good progress in his recovery and remains...
Sports
fbfb
Portland's McCollum avoids autographs due to virus outbreak
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The virus, which has officially hit Oregon in Lake Oswego, prompted McCollum to tweet out a PSA on his official account on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ateneo wary of new-look La Salle ahead of clash
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a three-set thrashing of Katipunan neighbors UP, the defending champions will test their mettle against longtime rival...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP 82 volleyball: Lady Bulldogs stun Tigresses
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Lady Bulldogs stunned UST in five sets, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13, behind Margot Mutshima (23 points), Ivy Lacsina...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
UAAP 82 volleyball: 4 points from Ateneo Lady Eagles' win over UP
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
What can you take from Ateneo’s win?
Sports
fbfb
DENR nears UNTV crown
March 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Ryan Abanes was a revelation in DENR’s 90-73 win over defending champion AFP in Game 1 of their 8th UNTV Cup Finals last Sunday at the Paco Arena.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with