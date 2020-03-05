'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors

MANILA, Philippines — It's final — Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State Warriors after missing 58 games in the ongoing NBA season.

The team announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that the All-Star guard, who broke his hand playing against the Phoenix Suns last October 30, is fully cleared to return against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (Friday here).

Curry played only four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.

In his four games in the 2019-2020 season, Curry averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.

After the Warriors made the official announcement, Curry took to Twitter to celebrate his return.

"About time!!!" the two-time MVP wrote.

The Golden State Warriors are reeling from injuries and the loss of star Kevin Durant and other key players to trades and retirement.

At the moment, they are sitting dead last in the league with a 14-48 record.