Ateneo wary of new-look La Salle ahead of clash

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Lady Eagles remain on their toes in their title retention bid in the UAAP women's volleyball team.

After a three-set thrashing of Katipunan neighbors UP, the defending champions will test their mettle against longtime rival De La Salle on Saturday.

The Lady Spikers, who missed out on the finals last year for the first time in 10 years, will field a relatively new squad this year.

More than half of the Taft-based squad's lineup is made up of rookies, with only a handful of veterans like Michelle Cobb, Aduke Ogunsanya and Tine Tiamzon holding the fort.

But Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro is not cutting any corners in their preparation for the match.

"Alam niyo, I don't know why people are saying na maraming bago [sa La Salle]," Almadro said.

"Maraming bago but they're blue chip recruits eh. Ibig sabihin, kahit mga bago, if they are expected to deliver, expected yun," he added.

Despite the youth, Almadro is wary of underestimating the young talent.

"You will not count them out," Almadro said of their rival team's rookies.

"They're recruits. They (La Salle) will not recruit kung di magaling. So you have to prepare and expect that those players will really deliver," he added.