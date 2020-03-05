UAAP
Margot Mutshima of the NU Lady Bulldogs goes up for a spike against the UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP 82 volleyball: Lady Bulldogs stun Tigresses
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — After NU’s thrilling five set upset win over UST, the Lady Bulldogs faithful must wonder, “imagine if we had Princess Robles and Joyme Caganda in uniform?” And to think they are also waiting for their prized high school players to move by next season.

The Lady Bulldogs stunned UST in five sets, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13, behind Margot Mutshima (23 points), Ivy Lacsina (19 points), and Risa Sato (17 points). Graduating Audrey Paran finished with nine points. 

The trio of Mutshima, Lacsina and Sato more than offset the production of Eya and EJ Laure and the wonderful Imee Hernandez (imagine too if Milena Alessandrini was back).

Like Ateneo, which was buoyed by the return of Kat Tolentino, Jho Maraguinot and Jamie Lavitoria, NU coach Norman Miguel had middle hitter Sato return for her final season. Sato was especially huge patrolling the middle as she added seven block points to her total (Lacsina finished with the same). 

UST is another team that is glad to have a player back in EJ Laure. 

Two points I would like to make in NU’s win are the bullish floor and net defense they played. The Lady Bulldogs had 16 block points to UST’s 10. Furthermore, Jennifer Nierva was once more superb finishing with 20 excellent digs and 20 excellent receptions. Wait until Alyssa Solomon moves up too. We’ll be seeing the Great Wall of Sampaloc.

Their defense was much better than UST’s.

The second point is the heads up job by Joni Chavez. No Cagande who is still recuperating from a pair of devastating injuries, Chavez — now with a full preseason to prepare — has done a masterful job outplaying UST’s veteran Alina Bicar (21-17 in excellent sets).

While Chavez isn’t a rookie as if she is in her fourth season (she came in under former head coach Roger Gorayeb), she has suited up as a libero and now to setter. She has backstopped Jasmine Nabor and Cagande. And now for the second straight season, she is starting for NU. 

Technically, the match could have gone either way. I would like to think this says more about NU than UST.

Even last season, pundits postulated at how good this Lady Bulldogs team could be when their high school champion squads move up. Of course there is the period of adjustment, but the thought is tantalizing.

Several years ago, the bulk of their then girls squad played in the Premier Volleyball League for BaliPure. Their youth was evident, but as it was then, the potential was clear as Solomon, Lacsina, Nierva, Cagande, Robles and Mhicaela Belen all gave very good accounts for themselves (along with Faith Nisperos who is now with Ateneo). This season is the last for Paran and Sato, but their future looks really good.

