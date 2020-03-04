UAAP
Padilla pulls off 'treble' in PPS Liloy
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Padilla achieved what she had failed to do the last time out, sweeping three girls’ singles titles while young Pete Bandala matched his two singles-two doubles title haul to dominate the PPS-PEPP Mayor Roberto Uy Jr. national age group tournament in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte over the weekend.

Padilla, 14, survived Christine Gulagula, 4-0, 1-4, 10-6, in the semis then foiled doubles partner AJ Acabo, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the 16-and-under plum she missed in Sindangan last week. The Ozamiz City ace earlier toppled Gulagula, 6-4, 6-0, to rule her age-group for the second straight week then held off Acabo again, 6-3, 6-3, to clinch the 18-U trophy and complete a rare three-peat in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Bandala, a rising star from Dipolog, also kept his win run going, scoring a 4-1(ret.) win over Adrian Albata in the 10-unisex finals then blasting Wyn Sanchez, 6-1, 6-2, to pocket the boys’ 12-U diadem in the tournament held in honor of the city mayor and sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Bandala later linked up with Steph Omos to bag the 10-unisex doubles crown with an 8-3 rout of Alyssa Ignacio and Kevin Gallenero then teamed up with Penshoppe Erquita to crush Reynan Patangan and Sanchez, 8-2, for the 14-U trophy.

In other singles results, Oroquieta, Misamis Oriental’s Cielo Gonzales rolled past Marlyn Mesiona, 6-1, 6-1, for the girls’ 12-U crown; Eric Tangub, from Tukuran, Zambo del Sur, overpowered Nash Agustines, 6-1, 6-4, for the boys’ 18-U title while Agustines, also from Oroquieta, won the 16-U trophy with a 6-2, 6-4 romp over Lanao del Norte’s Aslan Carbonilla, who copped the 14-U crown with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Dave Palanas.

Padilla also ended up with four titles as she and Acabo took the 18-U doubles plum with an 8-5 reversal over top seed Sydney Enriquez and Gulagula.

Other doubles winners were Nash Agustines and Aslan Carbonilla (boys’ 18-U) and Cielo Gonzales and Gulagula (girls’ 14-U).

Meanwhile, Zambo del Sur will host this week’s leg, the JNY Cup, in Molave with action shifting to Lanao del Norte on March 12-16 in Maranding. For listup and details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

