Nico Almendras goes up for a spike against the UST Golden Spikers in their UAAP Season 82 men's volleyball tournament opener on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City
UAAP
Bulldogs thwart Golden Spikers to begin UAAP three-peat bid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs began their three-peat bid in UAAP Season 82 with a four-set win over the UST Golden Spikers, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Despite a tough challenge from the Golden Spikers, the two-time defending champions were able to edge them out for the win.

Edward Camposano and Nico Almendras connived in offense for the Bulldogs.

Both squads tested the newly implemented challenge system in the UAAP. But the first-ever challenge caused confusion in the scoring.

NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin and the rest of the Bulldogs coaching staff had lengthy arguments the officials and delayed the match for a few minutes.

In the second set, the Golden Spikers were able to step on the pedal on offense with Joshua Umandal and Wewe Mendina leading the charge.

They were able to level the game at one set apiece, 25-23.

But the Bulldogs were able to edge them out in the third and fourth sets for the close out.

In the fourth set, UST looked poised to force the winner-take-all fifth set with the lead, 25-24.

But three straight points from the Bulldogs, capped off by an ace from Almendras finished off the Golden Spikers.

Camposano led the way for NU in scoring with 19 points, including four off of kill blocks.

Playing in their first game without power hitters Bryan Bagunas, Khim Malabunga and Francis Saura, the Bulldogs struggled to find their rhythm.

But with Camposano and Almendras, with James Natividad and playmaker Joshua Retamar still in the squad, NU is still the team to beat.

