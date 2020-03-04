Lady Warriors rue disastrous start in loss to Lady Tams

MANILA, Philippines — A slow start against the FEU Lady Tamaraws doomed the UE Lady Warriors en route to a three-set beating in their UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball opener on Tuesday.

Receiving woes plagued the Lady Warriors, giving FEU a lopsided 25-9, 25-20, 25-17 victory over them.

Related Stories Lady Tams cruise past Lady Warriors to open UAAP women's tourney

The UE volleybelles came out of the locker room cold, going scoreless in the first few rallies of the match.

Their opponents zoomed to a 6-0 start, which climaxed in a 25-9 beatdown in the opening set.

The disastrous first set loss, UE skipper Mean Menendrez said, became a chip on their shoulders for the rest of the match.

"Kami mismo ang [may] problema sa game kanina," Menenderez said in an interview after the match.

"Nahihirapan kami kaagad na putulin yung lamang nila, [tapos] di namin na tuloy-tuloy yung sunod sunod na points namin," she added.

The Lady Warriors eked out better starts in the second and third sets, keeping the game close in the beginning of the sets.

But then an unforced error put UE's momentum to a skid, with the Lady Warriors also struggling to counter their opponents' scoring streaks.

"Nahihirapan kami once maputol yung momentum namin na sunod-sunod," she said.

"Tapos hirap na kami pag nalalamangan na. Yun ang weak point namin, pag nalalamanagan na sobrang hirap humabol," she added.

Apart from momentum not going their way, another struggle for the Lady Warriors was their reception.

In the three-set contest, the Lady Tamaraws fired of 14 aces — almost five per set.

While the Lady Warriors only managed three in the whole match.

This particular skill, the skipper said, will be a focal point in their training for future games.

"Pinakaproblema lang talaga namin is service receive kasi once na maka-receive kami, walang problema sa setting at sa attacking," she said.

"Siguro double time [na lang] talaga kami, lalo na ako," she added of the training for reception.

The Lady Warriors hope to bounce back from the loss when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.