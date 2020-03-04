UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate after scoring a point against the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball opener on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena
STAR/Russell Palma
FEU setter Cayuna: Trust in teammates key to success for Lady Tams
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 8:31am

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had an electric start to their UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament campaign, drubbing the UE Lady Warriors in straight sets on Tuesday.

In a match that lasted only barely over an hour, the Lady Tamaraws made easy work of the Lady Warriors, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17.

FEU clicked on all cylinders in the clash, dominating almost every aspect of the game against their opponents.

But perhaps the most impressive statistic from the victory was the balanced scoring.

Architectured by setter Gel Cayuna, all eight FEU players fielded by Lady Tamaraws coach George Pascua scored.

Led by middle blocker Jeanette Villareal who scored 11 markers, all FEU volleybelles — save for Libero Buding Duremdes — tallied at least three points in the match.

Cayuna, who scored nine points herself and notched 18 excellent sets, attributed the impressive offense to her trust in her teammates.

"Lahat naman talaga pinagkakatiwalaan ko, kahit mga rookie players pa lang," Cayuna said.

"Para sa akin, madali lang talaga kasi tinutulungan din [nila] ako gumawa," she added.

Cayuna stepped up to the starting setter role impressively, filling in the gap left by former Lady Tamaraw Kyle Negrito, who had already used up all her playing years in the league.

Pascua lauded Cayuna's performance in their opener, while also praising the leadership qualities in the Morayta-based player.

"Makikita mo naman sa kanya yung pagiging mabait, masunirin. Lahat ng mga bagay na qualities ng isang leader nakita ko sa kanya," he said.

Cayuna and the rest of the Lady Tamaraws will test their mettle once again on Sunday, March 8, when they face last season's runner-up UST.

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gomez de Liano brothers leave UP Maroons for Nueva Ecija in MPBL
1 day ago
Brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño will no longer play for the UP this coming UAAP season as the Nueva Ecija Rice...
Sports
fbfb
Presumption of continuance
By Joaquin Henson | March 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Since the Summer Olympics were inaugurated by Baron Pierre de Coubertin in Athens in 1896, the competition has been held every four years with three skips in 1916, 1940 and 1944 because of war.
Sports
fbfb
FEU setter Cayuna: Trust in teammates key to success for Lady Tams
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Architectured by setter Gel Cayuna, all eight FEU players fielded by Lady Tamaraws coach George Pascua scored.
Sports
fbfb
Archers honor Kobe Bryant with jersey patches
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
When the La Salle Green Archers made their PBA D-League debut last Monday against Wangs Letran, their jerseys were adorned...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra keeps Greg Slaughter's rights
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra made sure it retained 7-foot center Greg Slaughter’s signing rights by tendering an offer last week....
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Lady Warriors rue disastrous start in loss to Lady Tams
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The UE volleybelles came out of the locker room cold, going scoreless in the first few rallies of the match.
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Oconer prepares for victory lap
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
George Oconer will be crowned as the new LBC Ronda Pilipinas king today, and his Standard Insurance-Navy squad as team c...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
FEU spikers wallop UE foes in UAAP opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Far Eastern U displayed toughness and brilliance in hacking out a pair of easy wins over University of the East in the 82nd...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Columbian aims for Final Four
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Columbian governor Bobby Rosales said yesterday the Dyip is shooting for a Final Four finish in the PBA Philippine Cup starting...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Tsitsipas, Davis Cup teammates hit town
10 hours ago
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas flew to the country Monday, showing readiness for their clash with host Philippines in their Davis...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with