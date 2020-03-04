FEU setter Cayuna: Trust in teammates key to success for Lady Tams

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had an electric start to their UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament campaign, drubbing the UE Lady Warriors in straight sets on Tuesday.

In a match that lasted only barely over an hour, the Lady Tamaraws made easy work of the Lady Warriors, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17.

FEU clicked on all cylinders in the clash, dominating almost every aspect of the game against their opponents.

But perhaps the most impressive statistic from the victory was the balanced scoring.

Architectured by setter Gel Cayuna, all eight FEU players fielded by Lady Tamaraws coach George Pascua scored.

Led by middle blocker Jeanette Villareal who scored 11 markers, all FEU volleybelles — save for Libero Buding Duremdes — tallied at least three points in the match.

Cayuna, who scored nine points herself and notched 18 excellent sets, attributed the impressive offense to her trust in her teammates.

"Lahat naman talaga pinagkakatiwalaan ko, kahit mga rookie players pa lang," Cayuna said.

"Para sa akin, madali lang talaga kasi tinutulungan din [nila] ako gumawa," she added.

Cayuna stepped up to the starting setter role impressively, filling in the gap left by former Lady Tamaraw Kyle Negrito, who had already used up all her playing years in the league.

Pascua lauded Cayuna's performance in their opener, while also praising the leadership qualities in the Morayta-based player.

"Makikita mo naman sa kanya yung pagiging mabait, masunirin. Lahat ng mga bagay na qualities ng isang leader nakita ko sa kanya," he said.

Cayuna and the rest of the Lady Tamaraws will test their mettle once again on Sunday, March 8, when they face last season's runner-up UST.