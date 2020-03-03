UAAP
The FEU men's volleyball team took a straight-set win over UE in their UAAP Season 82 opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday
UAAP
FEU eager to inspire younger generations in men's volleyball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU men's volleyball team welcomed the additional attention to the men's side in the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament.

Following a schedule change, the men's games now interchanges with the women's matches — meaning television coverage for the men's contests during prime time.

FEU head coach Rei Diaz sees the increased coverage as a source of motivation for younger male volleyball players.

"Para sa akin, tinetake ko na maganda siyang motivation para sa mga young generation, sa mga young athletes galing provinces," Diaz said.

"Walang imposible, ayun yung sinasabi ng UAAP. Mangarap tayo. Pumunta kayo sa UAAP schools at maglaro," he added.

Diaz and Tamaraw rookie JJ Javelona are both from the province and made their name in the men's volleyball collegiate scene.

"Malaking opportunity [ito] kasi syempre nasa amin yung spotlight din. Nalalive na sa tv [yung laro]," Javelona said.

"Tapos nakikita ng mga bata, namomotivate sila para mas umangat pa sila sa sarili nila," he added.

Javelona, a former UAAP juniors MVP, introduced himself to the seniors division with a game-high 11 points.

The rookie scored four straight points in the endgame to help clinch the victory for the Tamaraws.

