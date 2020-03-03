Petecio, Marcial lead Pinoy boxers in quest for Olympic berths

MANILA, Philippines – Seven Filipino boxers — four men and three women — started their search for slots to the Tokyo Olympics this July when the Asia-Oceania Continental Olympic boxing qualifier went underway Tuesday at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan.

Reigning women’s world featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio along with 2019 World Championship middleweight silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial will spearhead the country bid to earn Olympic slot and join world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena there.

Other members of the squad are flyweight Carlo Paalam, feather Ian Clark Bautista, light welter James Palicte, fly Irish Magno and light Riza Pasuit.

Bautista was the first to see action and was battling Japanese Hayato Tsutsumi at press time.

Petecio will plunge into action against the winner between Sri Lanka’s Krismi Langkapurayalage and Indonesia’s Silpa Lau Ratu Wednesday.

Pasuit is also scheduled to take the floor against Japan’s Saya Hamamoto the same day.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas wished the team well.

“Let’s give them all we got. You’ve prepared long and hard, you can do this. God be with all of you and keep you in this protective embrace. Good luck all,” Vargas told the Nationals.

“We could have had a better draw, but our boxers are determined and well-prepared,” said ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation for the support.

Australian consultant Don Abnett is optimistic of the chances of the Filipinos especially Petecio and Marcial.

“They’re the boxers to beat and the opposition have them in their sights, but they’re in great shape,” said Abnett. “The other big guns are Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, India and Thailand, but we’re not discounting anyone.”

This event finally pushed through after being postponed in Wuhan, China last month due to the COVID-19 threat.