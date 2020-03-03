Lady Tams cruise past Lady Warriors to open UAAP women's tourney

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws began their season in dominant fashion, finishing off the UE Lady Warriors 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Led by sophomore star Lycha Ebon, the Morayta-based squad clicked on all cylinders to take the tournament’s opening game.

The Lady Tamaraws fired off a 6-0 start in the match and didn't look back.

Leaning on balanced offense from Ebon, Jeanette Villareal, Ivana Agudo and Czarina Carandang, the George Pascua-coached squad commanded the game.

Starting setter Gel Cayuna earned player of the game honors, orchestrating FEU's offense with 18 excellent sets.

She also had nine points to her name.

A nightmarish opening set from the UE side doomed any momentum the Lady Warriors wanted to carry into the game.

Despite showing a tougher fight in the second and third sets, the Lady Tams surged in confidence to take the sweep victory.

Earlier, the FEU men's squad also took a straight-set victory over the Red Warriors.