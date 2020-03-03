UAAP
FEU's Lycha Ebon celebrates with teammate Gel Cayuna after scoring a point against the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 82 opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday
Lady Tams cruise past Lady Warriors to open UAAP women's tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws began their season in dominant fashion, finishing off the UE Lady Warriors 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Led by sophomore star Lycha Ebon, the Morayta-based squad clicked on all cylinders to take the tournament’s opening game.

The Lady Tamaraws fired off a 6-0 start in the match and didn't look back.

Leaning on balanced offense from Ebon, Jeanette Villareal, Ivana Agudo and Czarina Carandang, the George Pascua-coached squad commanded the game.

Starting setter Gel Cayuna earned player of the game honors, orchestrating FEU's offense with 18 excellent sets.

She also had nine points to her name.

A nightmarish opening set from the UE side doomed any momentum the Lady Warriors wanted to carry into the game.

Despite showing a tougher fight in the second and third sets, the Lady Tams surged in confidence to take the sweep victory.

Earlier, the FEU men's squad also took a straight-set victory over the Red Warriors.

