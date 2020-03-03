Tams trample Warriors in UAAP volleyball opener

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:31 p.m.) — The FEU Tamaraws made easy work of the UE Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-10, 25-22, 25-23, in the opening game of the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The men's clash between FEU and UE ushered in the collegiate tourney, which had been delayed two weeks due to the coronavirus scare.

Led by seniors Jude Garcia and JP Bugaoan, last year's runners-up didn't show any rust in their first game of the season.

It was all FEU in the opening set, with the Red Warriors struggling to find any offensive rhythm.

With a squad composed of mostly rookies and sophomores, UE bowed to the veteran Tamaraws.

In the second set, the Red Warriors showed a tougher fight, exploiting the Tamaraws' unforced errors.

UE chipped away at FEU's lead and was within two late, 20-22.

But late offense from Garcia enabled the Tamaraws to escape the challenge, 25-22.

In the third set, complacency seemed to affect the Morayta-based spikers.

With Lloyd Josafat leading the charge, UE looked to force the fourth set, with a two-point advantage, 23-21.

But late heroics by JJ Javelona, including a personal 4-0 run, closed out the match and gave the Tamaraws a well-deserved opening-day win.

The rookie Javelona finished with a team-high 11 points for the Tamaraws while Peter Quiel chipped in with 10.

Garcia and Bugaoan finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

Kenneth Culabat led the Red Warriors with 11 points in the losing effort, while Josafat had 10.